Too Hot To Handle Season 2: Netflix release date, cast and more

Too Hot to Handle season 2 is set to drop in June 2021. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The hit dating competition is returning for a second season this month. Find out when it's released on Netflix, who's in the cast and what to expect.

Too Hot To Handle swept the globe last year, with hoards of fans tuning in to watch the saucy Netflix dating competition during the the pandemic.

The dating show with a twist encouraged young, beautiful and horny singles to try and keep their hands off each other by abstaining from any sexual contact in the hopes of hanging on to a $100,000 prize, which decreases with every single transgression.

With fines for everything from kissing to full-blown sex, audiences were gripped to find out just how much the randy contestants could walk away with.

Now, the most saucy series is back for a second season, but when is it released this month, who is in the cast and what else to expect from the show below.

Too Hot To Handle is set to return for a second season in June 2021. Picture: Radio X

When is Too Hot To Handle season 2 out?

Netflix will premiere the second season of Too Hot to Handle in two batches with the first four episodes out on 23 June 2021 and the remaining six episodes out on 30 June.

Who's in the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Though a season 2 announcement video has been released, we've yet to get a look at any of the cast members for the dating experiment. There's also nothing to say that previous cast members who included Harry Jowsey, Chloe Veitch and Francesca Farago won't return. It's more than likely we'll see the return of the virtual assistant Lana.

Where is Too Hot To Handle season 2 filmed?

According to Variety, season 2 of the competition was shot in a luxury villa in Turks and Caicos under COVID-19 production safety protocols.

What will happen in Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Speaking about both The Circle and Too Hot To Handle, Netflix’s unscripted chief Brandon Riegg told Deadline: "We can’t wait for our members to see what’s in store in their second seasons. We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh—and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for".

