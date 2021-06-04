Are any of the Too Hot To Handle couples still together?

Where are the Too Hot To Handle cast now? Picture: Netflix

Netflix's hit reality dating show gave Love Island a run for its money last year.

Set in the stunning tropical resort of Casa Tau in Mexico, Netflix's Too Hot To Handle provided the perfect escapism last year for viewers stuck in lockdown.

Giving Love Island a run for its money, the reality dating game show saw a line-up of gorgeous singletons head into the boujee villa, hoping to find love - and bag themselves the $100,000 prize money, of course.

But while at first glance the show's premise seemed pretty straight-forward, there was a catch: if the contestants so much as shared a smooch or engaged in any kind of petting (heavy or otherwise), the fund would start to diminish. They were even told they had to resist pleasuring themselves.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Love Island 2021

Of course, the combination of skimpy outfits, sun and sea, and hormones flying about meant that the contestants were soon reprimanded for their actions and the cash dwindled on a daily basis.

The main culprits for breaking the rules were Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey - costing the cast a hefty $32,000 in fines.

At the end of the show, the prize money dwindled down to $50,000, which was then split between all ten contestants.

In May this year, Netflix confirmed the show would be returning to our screens on June 23.

Ahead of season two, we take a look at where last year's contestants are - and if any of the couples are still together.

Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together?

This is a bit of a grey area, tbh.

As they were in the show, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since.

Whilst Harry shared a loved-up snap of them in Mexico on his Instagram in May and it looked like the pair had reconciled their differences, Francesca has since slammed the Australian model for his "extremely disrespectful" behaviour. She has not specified exactly what he did.

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend were also fan favourites, but as the pair live in separate states, distance became an issue and they amicably called things off.

Since the show aired on Netflix, Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg also dated.

Here's what the season one contestants have been up to since the show:

Francesca Farago

Whilst Francesca was spending most of her time between Los Angeles and Vancouver last year, the influencer announced she was moving to London in February 2021.

The news came after she confirmed her romance with TOWIE star, Demi Sims, and the pair shared snaps of their luxury holiday to Mexico on the 'Gram.

Sadly, the pair called it quits in May 2021, and Demi has since been spotted kissing Goerdie Shore's Bethan Kershaw outside a hotel in Mayfair.

Beyond her love life, Francesca has her own clothing brand called Farafo The Label, which specialises in eco-friendly swimwear.

Harry Jowsey

As well as posting shirtless snaps and holiday pics, the Australian YouTuber and former model owns a sunglasses brand called Naughty Possums. He's even set up his own OnlyFans account!

Despite his on-off relationship with Francesca, Jowsey was previously thought to be dating YouTuber Tana Mongeau and even Kylie Jenner's bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou.

Chloe Veitch

Essex-born model Chloe is no stranger to reality TV. As well as her stint on Too Hot To Handle, the brunette beauty also appeared on season 2 of The Circle.

Back in 2020, she launched a YouTube channel, posting makeup tutorials and more.

David Birtwistle

Former semi-pro rugby player David Birtwistle has been living the high-life since the Netflix show ended.

As well as posting workout videos and sky-diving snaps, David has been jet-setting around the world and riding a helluva lot of motorbikes.

He's also set up an online coaching resource called Endeavour.

Lydia Clyma

London-based actress and model Lydia has been collaborating with various brands and raising her social profile.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "As the show is on Netflix, I get recognised in every country I've been to since the show came out.

"It's great when people come over and chat or ask for photos. Doing the show was such a fun experience and has opened my life up to further opportunities I wouldn't have had beforehand.”

Kelechi 'Kelz' Dyke

Flitting between Los Angeles and the UK, Kelz is still very much a fitness fanatic and plays for American football team, the London Warriors.

Nicole O'Brien

Nicole regularly hangs out with her "ride or die" Chloe, and has also shared snaps of the pair with David from the show.

As well as modelling, the Irish stunner has released a song called 'Irish Eyes'.

Kori Sampson

Model Kori Sampson may have been a latecomer on the show, but he certainly made a splash.

As well as being an ambassador for UK homeless charity, Centrepoint, Kori has created an ebook on fitness and lifestyle.

Rhonda Paul

The Atlanta-based model frequently shares adorable snaps of her and her son, Amare.

Despite hitting it off with co-contestant Sharron (the pair affectionately became known as "Sharronda"), distance and other factors got in the way of their relationship.

Rhonda was then rumoured to be dating someone else.

Bryce Hirschberg

The California-based musician not only lives a boujee life on his boat, he's appeared in movies and directed award-winning film, Counterfeiters.

He was also dating Nicole after the series ended.

Haley Cureton

The Florida college student made waves in the Too Hot To Handle resort when she broke the rules by kissing Francesca, before Lana kicked her off the show for making "insufficient progress".

Speaking to Women's Health in 2020, Francesca said she's still good pals with Haley: "I was very sad when she left. It was extremely upsetting because she was my best friend in the house, and I confided in her," she said.

"She always had my back 100-percent, but it was foreseen that she was gonna go."

Sharron Townsend

As well as being a reality TV star, Sharron is a personal trainer and kids' wrestling coach.

He also set up a new initiative called the Today I Smiled Project, which was created to "spread love within the world through performing a random act of kindness."

Too Hot To Handle is returning to Netflix for a second season on 23 June 2021.

READ MORE: Too Hot To Handle Season 2: Netflix release date, cast and more