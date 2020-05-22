Tom DeLonge has been naked FaceTiming Blink 182's Travis Barker

Blink 182's Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker. Picture: Estevan Oriol/Getty Images

The former Blink 182 rocker marked the anniversary of side project Box Car Racer's debut album and revealed he's been chatting to the drummer.

Tom DeLonge has continued to add fuel to the rumours of a classic Blink 182 reunion by revealing he's FaceTiming his ex-bandmate Travis Barker.

The former Blink 182 member left the band in 2015 and was soon replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, but it seems he's been in contact with his old bandmates more than ever during lockdown.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the release of their side project Box Car Racer's debut album, a band which Travis Barker featured in, he wrote: "Happy birthday Box Car Racer - you are 18 years old today. :) Hey @travisbarker, you looked great on FaceTime today, but it was weird how we were wearing the exact same outfit... both of us naked as can be."

Travis Barker himself replied in the comments with a devil horns, drummer and guitar emoji.

It's not the only evidence we've had that Blink 182 and their former singer are on much better terms recently.

When asked about the chances of reuniting with his bandmates, the rocker told Rolling Stone: "Everyone wants to know, 'Are you guys gonna play again?' Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody.

"Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that."

The rocker recently shared a throwback image of himself in the band, with the caption: "I started blink-182 when I was 16 … It has given me every opportunity I have ever had, and gifted me some legendary friendships that I still have to this very day."

Asked what brought it on, he told the outlet: "Well I think that particular one, I was going through old photos and saw some old photos and just felt like it. You know, I talk to Mark and Travis every so often. I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. And you know, I was feeling a little sentimental, but there’s no hidden message there or anything."

Blink 182's Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. Picture: Press

As for what the other members of Blink think? Co-founder Hoppus talked about the chances of DeLonge joining the band with us back in 2019.

Asked by Radio X's Polly James if the bromance between them is alive and well, Hoppus revealed: "I talked to him not too long ago, a couple of months [ago] right before we left to go out on this [Enema of the State anniversary] tour, actually."

He added: "He's good. Very Happy. He seems like he's in a good place."

Quizzed if we would ever see DeLonge back in the band's line-up again, the Dammit singer replied: "I don't know. Never say never.

"I don't know. We haven't even talked about it. Like I said, he's very happy with what he's doing and we're very happy with what we're doing and we'll see what the future holds."

It didn't stop DeLonge teasing Blink fans, however, last year sharing a video of the band's All The Small Things single being played at a baseball game, while also sharing a video of himself lip-synching to I Miss You.

