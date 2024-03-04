The Streets at Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Everything you should know

4 March 2024, 17:44 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 17:51

The Streets' Mike Skinner
The Streets are set for a headline date at Live at The Piece Hall. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Skinner and co are among the next acts to be announced for the historical Halifax venue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Streets are set for a headline performance at Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Mike Skinner and co will play the iconic open-air courtyard at the Halifax grounds on 22nd August, as part of the gig series.

Also announced for the line-up are soulful electronic producing duo Jungle and Irish singer-songwriter singer Cian Ducrot, who will play on the 25th and 26th August respectively.

Find out how to buy tickets to all three dates below.

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for The Streets' date, as well as Jungle and Cian Ducrot go on sale this Friday 8th March from 10am GMT via Ticketmaster.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Wow. Three more stella headliners for our summer season.

“The Streets pioneered such a unique style, and more than two decades later Mike Skinner is still at the top of his game. I know the show will be fantastic.

"I simply cannot wait for Jungle who have without doubt made some of the coolest and catchiest crossover pop hits of the last decade.

“And what can I say about Cian Ducrot. Following in the tradition of so many Irish singer songwriters before him, that beautiful voice, his passionate delivery and skilful storytelling really cuts through and connects with people.”

Jungle and Cian Ducrot will also play headline dates at The Piece Hall
Jungle and Cian Ducrot will also play headline dates at The Piece Hall. Picture: Press

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 will also see headline performances from Placebo, Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for – with more to be announced.

TK MAXX PRESENTS LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL 2024:

JUNE 7           BLONDIE

JUNE 9           BLONDIE

JUNE 13         SHERYL CROW

JUNE 16         NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

JUNE 19         CROWDED HOUSE

JUNE 22         GRACE JONES

JUNE 25. PLACEBO

JUNE 26         AIR

JUNE 27         MICHAEL KIWANUKA

JUNE 28         UNDERWORLD

JUNE 30         TOM ODELL

JULY 7             RICK ASTLEY

JULY 9             LOYLE CARNER

JULY 12          TOM JONES

JULY 13          IDLES

JULY 27          MINISTRY OF SOUND WITH ELLIE SAX & FRIENDS – IBIZA ANTHEMS

AUG 1             NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

AUG 2             RICHARD ASHCROFT

AUG 3             THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS

AUG 8             JESS GLYNNE

AUG 9             KORN + LOATHE

AUG 10           McFLY

AUG 13           STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

AUG 20           PJ HARVEY

AUG 21           PIXIES

AUG 22           THE STREETS

AUG 24           FATBOY SLIM

AUG 25           JUNGLE

AUG 26           CIAN DUCROT

More Music News

Garbage press photo 2024

Garbage announce UK & European dates for 2024

Brockhampton Perform At O2 Academy Brixton

O2 Academy Brixton set to reopen 16 months after fatal crush

The Rolling Stones, Noel Gallagher, Blink-182 and Nothing But Thieves are among the nominees in The Global Awards 2024

The Rolling Stones, Noel Gallagher, Blink-182, Nothing But Thieves & more nominated for The Global Awards 2024

Raye accepts the award for Artist Of The Year - one of her six trophies at the BRIT Awards 2024

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: Full winners as RAYE triumphs with six trophies