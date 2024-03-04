The Streets at Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Everything you should know
4 March 2024, 17:44 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 17:51
Mike Skinner and co are among the next acts to be announced for the historical Halifax venue.
The Streets are set for a headline performance at Live at The Piece Hall 2024.
Mike Skinner and co will play the iconic open-air courtyard at the Halifax grounds on 22nd August, as part of the gig series.
Also announced for the line-up are soulful electronic producing duo Jungle and Irish singer-songwriter singer Cian Ducrot, who will play on the 25th and 26th August respectively.
Find out how to buy tickets to all three dates below.
📣 Three acts join the line-up for @TKMaxx_UK presents Live at The Piece Hall! The Streets, Jungle and Cian Ducrot will all headline our iconic open-air courtyard in August.— The Piece Hall (@ThePieceHall) March 1, 2024
Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 8 March but Club 1779 members get pre-sale… pic.twitter.com/4IxELGkSCv
How to buy tickets:
Tickets for The Streets' date, as well as Jungle and Cian Ducrot go on sale this Friday 8th March from 10am GMT via Ticketmaster.
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Wow. Three more stella headliners for our summer season.
“The Streets pioneered such a unique style, and more than two decades later Mike Skinner is still at the top of his game. I know the show will be fantastic.
"I simply cannot wait for Jungle who have without doubt made some of the coolest and catchiest crossover pop hits of the last decade.
“And what can I say about Cian Ducrot. Following in the tradition of so many Irish singer songwriters before him, that beautiful voice, his passionate delivery and skilful storytelling really cuts through and connects with people.”
TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 will also see headline performances from Placebo, Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for – with more to be announced.
TK MAXX PRESENTS LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL 2024:
JUNE 7 BLONDIE
JUNE 9 BLONDIE
JUNE 13 SHERYL CROW
JUNE 16 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO
JUNE 19 CROWDED HOUSE
JUNE 22 GRACE JONES
JUNE 25. PLACEBO
JUNE 26 AIR
JUNE 27 MICHAEL KIWANUKA
JUNE 28 UNDERWORLD
JUNE 30 TOM ODELL
JULY 7 RICK ASTLEY
JULY 9 LOYLE CARNER
JULY 12 TOM JONES
JULY 13 IDLES
JULY 27 MINISTRY OF SOUND WITH ELLIE SAX & FRIENDS – IBIZA ANTHEMS
AUG 1 NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS
AUG 2 RICHARD ASHCROFT
AUG 3 THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS
AUG 8 JESS GLYNNE
AUG 9 KORN + LOATHE
AUG 10 McFLY
AUG 13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM
AUG 20 PJ HARVEY
AUG 21 PIXIES
AUG 22 THE STREETS
AUG 24 FATBOY SLIM
AUG 25 JUNGLE
AUG 26 CIAN DUCROT