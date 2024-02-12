Air to play Live at The Piece Hall 2024

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
12 February 2024, 14:55 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 15:02
The French electronic pioneers will play their iconic debut album, Moon Safari, in full at the Yorkshire venue.
Air have been announced for TK Maxx presents Live At The Piece Hall 2024.
The electronic pioneers will celebrate 25 years of their debut album, Moon Safari, by playing it in full at the historic Yorkshire venue on Wednesday 26th June this year.
The French duo join previously announced Live At The Piece Hall headliners Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo – with more to be announced.
Tickets for the show at the open-air courtyard go on sale this Friday 16th Friday February at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk
French electronic music pioneers @airofficial play their iconic album Moon Safari live in its entirety when they headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Wednesday 26 June.— The Piece Hall (@ThePieceHall) February 12, 2024
⁰Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 16 Feb but Club 1779 members get pre-sale access from 9am… pic.twitter.com/9o25NKM9I9
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Moon Safari is such an iconic album and I know so many people have very special memories of listening to it on repeat in the final years of the last millennium. “What a joy it will be to hear it performed in full in our beautiful courtyard. This is going to be a truly wonderful and emotional show.”
AIR - Sexy Boy (from 𝑀𝑜𝑜𝑛 𝑆𝑎𝑓𝑎𝑟𝑖 - Official Video)
JUNE 7 BLONDIE
JUNE 9 BLONDIE
JUNE 13 SHERYL CROW
JUNE 16 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO
JUNE 19 CROWDED HOUSE
JUNE 26 AIR
JUNE 22 GRACE JONES
JUNE 28 UNDERWORLD
JUNE 30 TOM ODELL
JULY 7 RICK ASTLEY
JULY 9 LOYLE CARNER
JULY 12 TOM JONES
JULY 13 IDLES
AUG 1 NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS
AUG 2 RICHARD ASHCROFT
AUG 3 THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS
AUG 8 JESS GLYNNE
AUG 9 KORN + LOATHE
AUG 10 McFLY
AUG 13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM
AUG 20 PJ HARVEY
AUG 21 PIXIES
AUG 24 FATBOY SLIM
* More artists and dates to be confirmed.
For tickets and more information about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 please visit thepiecehall.co.uk
FEB 24 ANTIGEL @ VICTORIA HALL, GENEVA – CH - SOLD OUT
FEB 25 FABRIQUE, MILAN – ITALY - SOLD OUT
FEB 27 WIENER KONZERTHAUS, VIENNA – AUSTRIA - SOLD OUT
FEB 29 DE ROMA, ANTWERP – BELGIUM - SOLD OUT
MAR 2 THEATER DES WESTENS, BERLIN – - SOLD OUT
MAR 7 L’OLYMPIA, PARIS – FRANCE - SOLD OUT
MAR 8 PARADISO, AMSTERDAM – NETHERLANDS - SOLD OUT
MAR 24 LONDON COLISEUM, LONDON – UK - SOLD OUT
30th & 31st MAY 2024 - ROYAL ALBERT HALL, LONDON – UK - NEW DATE ADDED
14th JUNE - SONAR FESTIVAL, BARCELONA - SPAIN - NEW DATE ADDED
21st JUNE - CAVEA, ROME – ITALY - NEW DATE ADDED
22nd JUNE - SUMMER VIBEZ, FERRARA – ITALY - NEW DATE ADDED
24th JUNE - DAYS OFF FESTIVAL, PHILHARMONIE DE PARIS – FRANCE - NEW DATE ADDED
26th JUNE - THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX – UK - NEW DATE ADDED
27th JUNE - SOUTHAMPTON SUMMER SESSSIONS – SOUTHAMPTON, UK - NEW DATE ADDED
30th JUNE - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN SUMMER SERIES, DUBLIN – IRELAND
5th JULY - OPEN’ER, GDYNIA – POLAND
9th JULY - COOL JAZZ, CASCAIS – PORTUGAL
16th JULY - NEIMENSTER ABBEY, LUXEMBOURG CITY – LUXEMBOURG
18th & 19th JULY - GENT JAZZ FESTIVAL, GENT – BELGIUM
21st JULY - ZITADELLE SPANDAU, BERLIN – GERMANY
23rd JULY - MEDASTADT OPEN AIR, VIENNA - AUSTRIA
Tickets for the new London show are on sale now, and all remaining dates can be found here.