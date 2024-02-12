Air to play Live at The Piece Hall 2024

12 February 2024, 14:55 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 15:02

Air press image
Air will play a headline show at The Piece Hall. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The French electronic pioneers will play their iconic debut album, Moon Safari, in full at the Yorkshire venue.

Air have been announced for TK Maxx presents Live At The Piece Hall 2024.

The electronic pioneers will celebrate 25 years of their debut album, Moon Safari, by playing it in full at the historic Yorkshire venue on Wednesday 26th June this year.

The French duo join previously announced Live At The Piece Hall headliners Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo – with more to be announced.

Tickets for the show at the open-air courtyard go on sale this Friday 16th Friday February at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Moon Safari is such an iconic album and I know so many people have very special memories of listening to it on repeat in the final years of the last millennium. “What a joy it will be to hear it performed in full in our beautiful courtyard. This is going to be a truly wonderful and emotional show.”

AIR - Sexy Boy (from 𝑀𝑜𝑜𝑛 𝑆𝑎𝑓𝑎𝑟𝑖 - Official Video)

See the line-up for TK Maxx presents Live At The Piece Hall 2024 so far:

JUNE 7           BLONDIE

JUNE 9           BLONDIE

JUNE 13         SHERYL CROW

JUNE 16         NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

JUNE 19         CROWDED HOUSE

JUNE 26         AIR

JUNE 22         GRACE JONES

JUNE 28         UNDERWORLD

JUNE 30         TOM ODELL

JULY 7             RICK ASTLEY

JULY 9             LOYLE CARNER

JULY 12          TOM JONES

JULY 13          IDLES

AUG 1             NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

AUG 2             RICHARD ASHCROFT

AUG 3             THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS

AUG 8             JESS GLYNNE

AUG 9             KORN + LOATHE

AUG 10           McFLY

AUG 13           STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

AUG 20           PJ HARVEY

AUG 21           PIXIES

AUG 24           FATBOY SLIM

* More artists and dates to be confirmed.

For tickets and more information about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 please visit thepiecehall.co.uk

Air's 2024 Moon Safari tour dates:

FEB 24 ANTIGEL @ VICTORIA HALL, GENEVA – CH - SOLD OUT

FEB 25 FABRIQUE, MILAN – ITALY - SOLD OUT

FEB 27 WIENER KONZERTHAUS, VIENNA – AUSTRIA - SOLD OUT

FEB 29 DE ROMA, ANTWERP – BELGIUM - SOLD OUT

MAR 2 THEATER DES WESTENS, BERLIN – - SOLD OUT

MAR 7 L’OLYMPIA, PARIS – FRANCE - SOLD OUT

MAR 8 PARADISO, AMSTERDAM – NETHERLANDS - SOLD OUT

MAR 24 LONDON COLISEUM, LONDON – UK - SOLD OUT

30th & 31st MAY 2024 - ROYAL ALBERT HALL, LONDON – UK - NEW DATE ADDED

14th JUNE - SONAR FESTIVAL, BARCELONA - SPAIN - NEW DATE ADDED

21st JUNE - CAVEA, ROME – ITALY - NEW DATE ADDED

22nd JUNE - SUMMER VIBEZ, FERRARA – ITALY - NEW DATE ADDED

24th JUNE - DAYS OFF FESTIVAL, PHILHARMONIE DE PARIS – FRANCE - NEW DATE ADDED

26th JUNE - THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX – UK - NEW DATE ADDED

27th JUNE - SOUTHAMPTON SUMMER SESSSIONS – SOUTHAMPTON, UK - NEW DATE ADDED

30th JUNE - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN SUMMER SERIES, DUBLIN – IRELAND

5th JULY - OPEN’ER, GDYNIA – POLAND

9th JULY - COOL JAZZ, CASCAIS – PORTUGAL

16th JULY - NEIMENSTER ABBEY, LUXEMBOURG CITY – LUXEMBOURG

18th & 19th JULY - GENT JAZZ FESTIVAL, GENT – BELGIUM

21st JULY - ZITADELLE SPANDAU, BERLIN – GERMANY

23rd JULY - MEDASTADT OPEN AIR, VIENNA - AUSTRIA

Tickets for the new London show are on sale now, and all remaining dates can be found here.

