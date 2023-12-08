Blondie for 2024 headline gig at Halifax's The Piece Hall

Blondie will visit Yorkshire next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Debbie Harry and co will play a headline set on the historic grounds next summer. Find out how to buy tickets.

Blondie are set to play a headline date at The Piece Hall.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends are headed to Yorkshire to play the historic Halifax courtyard on Sunday 9th June, as part of the Live At The Piece Hall series.

The influential outfit - fronted by the iconic Debbie Harry - are the latest act to be announced for the gigs, with the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Richard Ashcroft and PJ Harvey also set to perform.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 15th December from 9am.

Find out everything we know about the date below.

📣 Global music trailblazers Blondie are heading to Yorkshire on 9 June for what promises to be a sensational night! 💙



When do Blondie play The Piece Hall in 2024?

Blondie will take to the stage at the historic stage at The Piece Hall on Sunday 9th July.

When do Blondie at The Piece Hall tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Blondie at The Piece Hall will go on general sale on Friday 15th December from 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk.

will go on general sale on Friday 15th December from 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk. Members of The Piece Hall's Club 1779 will get pre-sale access from Tuesday 12th December at 9am. Fans can read more about the date and sign up to be a member here.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I cannot wait to welcome one of the coolest bands on the planet to The Piece Hall.

“Their trailblazing frontwoman Debbie Harry has been an inspiration to generations of musicians and their iconic hits will sound amazing in our stunning venue. I can guarantee the crowd will be in raptures for this one!”

