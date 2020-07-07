The Streets’ Mike Skinner: I shouldn’t have played Bristol’s Colston Hall

The Streets frontman has revealed he feels "a bit guilty" that he played at the venue, which was named after the slave owner Edward Colston.

Mike Skinner has shared his regret at playing Colston Hall in 2005 and 2006.

The Streets frontman talked about performing at the Bristol venue, which was named after the slave trader Edward Colston, whose statue was recently toppled during Black Lives Matter protests in the city.

Speaking to The Independent, Skinner admitted: "I shouldn’t have played at Bristol Colston Hall. Massive Attack haven’t been playing there for years. At the time, I just thought it was just a name."

The Fit But You Know It rapper also shared his support for the toppling of the statue, which he feels "confident" was the right decision.

“It was a fantastic moment pulling the statue down," the 41-year-old continued.

"It was driven as much by white guilt as black power. Even Piers Morgan backs it. If he backs it, I’m pretty confident that we’re good to go."

The owners of Bristol's Colston Hall removed the name of the 17th century slave trader from the front of the venue in June, and revealed their plans to announce a new name in Autumn 2020.

Confirming the removal, Colston Hall said in a statement: “Today Bristol Music Trust took down the Colston Hall lettering from outside of the building.

"This is just one step on our road to announcing a new name for the venue in Autumn 2020. We have taken this action as a symbolic moment and a public demonstration of the commitment we made three years ago to change our name."

They added: "We believe we are here to share the unity and joy that music brings us.

"The hall was built 150 years after Colston’s death and not founded with any of his money. We cannot continue to be a monument to his memory."

