The Maccabees appear to tease return eight years on from announcing their split
23 October 2024, 14:28 | Updated: 23 October 2024, 14:37
The Toothpaste Kisses outfit has shared a cryptic post on social media.
The Maccabees have appeared to tease a comeback several eight years on from announcing their split.
The Marks To Prove It outfit - which consisted of Orlando Weeks, brothers Hugo and Felix White, Rupert Jarvis, and Sam Doyle - took to social media to share their logo and nothing else, leading speculation about their return.
A message to our fans…. With Love, The Maccabees x pic.twitter.com/v2DN0PMP4R— The Maccabees (@themaccabees) August 8, 2016
The band announced the "incredibly difficult" news that they would be splitting after 14 years together on 8th August 2016.
Sharing a statement, the Toothpaste Kisses five-piece began: "After 14 years as a band we have decided to call it a day. The decision has obviously been an incredibly difficult one, given that The Maccabees has been such a huge part of our lives until now. "
A message to our fans…. With Love, The Maccabees xPosted by The Maccabees on Monday, August 8, 2016
They added: "There have not been fallings out and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group behind as a divided force. It has been a rare and absolutely incredible time that we all feel very lucky to have shared".
The band went on to play farewell shows in 2017, which included a special intimate show at Omeara London, and a trio of homecoming dates at London's Alexandra Palace.