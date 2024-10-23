The Maccabees appear to tease return eight years on from announcing their split

The Maccabees appear to be teasing their return. Picture: Pooneh Ghana/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Toothpaste Kisses outfit has shared a cryptic post on social media.

The Maccabees have appeared to tease a comeback several eight years on from announcing their split.

The Marks To Prove It outfit - which consisted of Orlando Weeks, brothers Hugo and Felix White, Rupert Jarvis, and Sam Doyle - took to social media to share their logo and nothing else, leading speculation about their return.

The band announced the "incredibly difficult" news that they would be splitting after 14 years together on 8th August 2016.

Sharing a statement, the Toothpaste Kisses five-piece began: "After 14 years as a band we have decided to call it a day. The decision has obviously been an incredibly difficult one, given that The Maccabees has been such a huge part of our lives until now. "

They added: "There have not been fallings out and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group behind as a divided force. It has been a rare and absolutely incredible time that we all feel very lucky to have shared".

The band went on to play farewell shows in 2017, which included a special intimate show at Omeara London, and a trio of homecoming dates at London's Alexandra Palace.