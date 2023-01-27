The Lathums announce huge 2023 Manchester show at Castlefield Bowl

The Lathums' Alex Moore at TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: GettyJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Wigan band have confirmed their biggest headline show to date. Find out what date they're playing and how you can be there.

The Lathums have announced a headline show at Castlefield Bowl.

The Wigan four-piece will return to Manchester's 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as bill-toppers only two years after appearing as special guests for Snow Patrol.

The band will play the iconic outdoor venue on 30th June 2023, with special guests who are still to be announced.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "We are delighted to announce we’ll be headlining Castlefield Bowl, Manchester on Friday 30th June. This is by far our biggest show we have ever done and we can’t wait to see everyone there. This will be very special indeed."

Tickets will go on sale on 3rd February 9.30am GMT at Ticketmaster.

Their Manchester gigs adds to their March tour dates, which culminate in an extra special gig at The Roundhouse, London.

We are delighted to announce we’ll be headlining Castlefield Bowl, Manchester on Friday 30th June. This is by far our biggest show we have ever done and we can’t wait to see everyone there. This will be very special indeed 💛 pic.twitter.com/2sA5rhehwI — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) January 27, 2023

The news comes after the band unveiled their Struggle single, which is the next track to be taken from their sophomore album From Nothing To A Little Bit More.

Struggle follows the band's blistering lead single Say My Name, which was crowned our Radio X Record Of The Year 2022.

The belter of a single - which was unleashed back in October last year - beat out stiff competition from the likes of Liam Gallagher and Wet Leg to be crowned Radio X listeners' most popular track of 2022.

We caught up with Lathums frontman Alex Moore for his reaction to the result and he took time out to thank the fans as well as tease details of their sophomore album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, the follow-up to 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be.

“I just wanna say, thank you very much to everybody,” he told Radio X’s Polly James. “All the fans of the band, the fans of the music. Radio X as well.”

He added, jokingly, “Everybody’s figuring out we’re the real deal”.

Quizzed as to whether their forthcoming new album - which is set for release in February 2023 - will have a more rock-based sound like Say My Name, Alex teased: “I think everybody will be very surprised by the maturity of the album. It’s not dictated by genre, like album number one really.

“Album two… it’s a lot more emotion. I’ve found I’m kinda speaking to people more than trying to make a record. It’s not defined by genre. There’s so many different places the songs have taken.“

See The Lathums' 2023 UK Tour Dates:

6th March 2023: Liverpool - Mountford Hall

7th March 2023: Newcastle - Northumbria Students Union

9th March 2023: Sheffield - O2 Academy

10th March 2023: Glasgow - O2 Academy

11th March 2023: Manchester - Albert Hall

13th March 2023: Norwich - The Waterfront

14th March 2023: Cardiff - University(Great Hall)

16th March 2023: Nottingham - Rock City

17th March 2023: Birmingham - O2 Institute

18th March 2023: London - The Roundhouse

