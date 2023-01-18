The Lathums share official video for Struggle single

The Lathums have released a new single. Picture: Ewan Ogden/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Wigan trio have released the next cut to be taken from their sophomore album From Nothing To A Little Bit More.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Lathums have shared a brand new track entitled Struggle.

The single is the next take to come from the band's forthcoming album - Nothing To A Little Bit More and sees the band and frontman Alex Moore at his most raw yet.

Watch the official video for the single here:

From Nothing To A Little Bit More is released by Island Records on Fri 3 March 2023.

READ MORE: The Lathums named Radio X Record Of The Year 2022 winners

Struggle follows the band's blistering lead single Say My Name, which was crowned our Radio X Record Of The Year 2022.

The belter of a single - which was unleashed back in October last year - beat out stiff competition from the likes of Liam Gallagher and Wet Leg to be crowned Radio X listeners' most popular track of 2022.

We caught up with Lathums frontman Alex Moore for his reaction to the result and he took time out to thank the fans as well as tease details of their sophomore album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, the follow-up to 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be.

“I just wanna say, thank you very much to everybody,” he told Radio X’s Polly James. “All the fans of the band, the fans of the music. Radio X as well.”

He added, jokingly, “Everybody’s figuring out we’re the real deal”.

Quizzed as to whether their forthcoming new album - which is set for release in February 2023 - will have a more rock-based sound like Say My Name, Alex teased: “I think everybody will be very surprised by the maturity of the album. It’s not dictated by genre, like album number one really.

“Album two… it’s a lot more emotion. I’ve found I’m kinda speaking to people more than trying to make a record. It’s not defined by genre. There’s so many different places the songs have taken.“

Speaking to his fans directly, he added: “Thank you for giving us the life that we’re living. Everyday I’m privileged to not really work. I’m not working. I’m doing what I love and people are giving us that opportunity and I’ll never forget that, so thank you very much”.

Meanwhile, The Lathums are set to embark on UK tour dates for 2023, which will kick off at Liverpool's Mountfound Hall and round up with a date at London's Roundhouse.

See The Lathums' 2023 UK Tour Dates:

6th March 2023: Liverpool - Mountford Hall

7th March 2023: Newcastle - Northumbria Students Union

9th March 2023: Sheffield - O2 Academy

10th March 2023: Glasgow - O2 Academy

11th March 2023: Manchester - Albert Hall

13th March 2023: Norwich - The Waterfront

14th March 2023: Cardiff - University(Great Hall)

16th March 2023: Nottingham - Rock City

17th March 2023: Birmingham - O2 Institute

18th March 2023: London - The Roundhouse

READ MORE: The Lathums announce new album, single and UK Tour dates for 2023