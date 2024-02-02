The Last Dinner Party: Everything you need to know

The Last Dinner Party are one of the hottest bands of 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything you need to know about one of the most talked about bands of the moment.

The Last Dinner Party are one of the most talked about bands of 2024... and with good reason.

Not only are they the recipients of this year's BRITs Rising Star Award, but they've also been put on plenty of one to watch lists for the year.

Known for their distinctive sound, period-inspired costume and opulent visuals, the all-female quintet have been compared to everyone from Queen to Kate Bush.

With an ever-growing fanbase and a busy calendar of live dates for 2024, it would almost be impossible to not have heard their name, but how much else do you know about the five-piece and their impressive rise?

Find out everything you need to know about The Last Dinner Party, including who's in the band, where they are from, what they sound like and where you can see them live this year.

Who are The Last Dinner Party?

The Last Dinner Party consist of Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals, guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar, mandolin, flute), Georgia Davies (bass), and Aurora Nishevci (keys, vocals). They have no permanent drummer, but they are joined on tour by percussionist Rebekah Rayner.

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

How did The Last Dinner Party form?

In 2020, Abigail Morris, Georgia Davies and Lizzie Mayland met in London before starting university. After attending gigs together, they decided to they wanted to start their own band. A mutual friend then recommended Emily Roberts as a guitarist and they later brought in keyboardist and vocalist Aurora Nishevci.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band didn't play their first gig until November 2021, where they performed at The George in London. They spent the next year honing their sound and performances under their original name, and by July 2022 they were the opening act during The Rolling Stones' date at BST Hyde Park.

The Last Dinner Party - On Your Side

Where did The Last Dinner Party come up with their name?

The band were originally called The Dinner Party, which was inspired by the idea of a debauched hedonistic banquet. They later became The Last Dinner Party.

What singles do The Last Dinner Party have?

The Last Dinner Party are best known for their Nothing Matters single, which was released earlier this year, but they have also released the likes of Sinner, My Lady of Mercy, On Your Side and Caesar on a TV Screen.

The Last Dinner Party - My Lady of Mercy

What does The Last Dinner Party sound like?

The Last Dinner Party have been described as Baroque pop, art rock and indie rock, blending classical music with rock, pop, opera and more. They have been compared to the likes of Queen, Kate Bush, Sparks, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Roxy Music, Florence + The Machine, Warpaint and more. The site everyone from David Bowie to ABBA as influences.

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

When is The Last Dinner Party's album out?

The Last Dinner Party's debut album Prelude To Ecstasy was released on 2nd February. The album was produced by James Ford, who's known for his work with Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Depeche Mode and more.

Stream the album in full below:

Get the tracklisting for Prelude To Ecstasy below:

Prelude to Ecstasy Burn Alive Caesar on a TV Screen The Feminine Urge On Your Side Beautiful Boy Gjuha Sinner My Lady of Mercy Portrait of a Dead Girl Nothing Matters Mirror

The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy is out now. Picture: Press

Where can you see The Last Dinner Party in 2024?

The Last Dinner Party are coming to a stage near you very soon, booked to play festivals all over the UK, with sets everywhere from Reading & Leeds Festival to Boardmasters 2024.

The Sinners outfit also announced UK & Ireland dates for the year. See them in full below.

The Last Dinner Party - Caesar on a TV Screen

What are The Last Dinner Party's 2024 dates?