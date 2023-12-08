The Last Dinner Party crowned BRIT Awards Rising Star 2024

The Last Dinner Party are BRITs Rising Stars for 2024. Picture: John Marshall/JMEnternational

By Jenny Mensah

The British band have been crowned the winners of the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard have today announced The Last Dinner Party as the winners of the prestigious BRITs Rising Star award.

The Nothing Matters outfit - comprised of Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Abigail Morris, Aurora Nishevci and Emily Roberts - have become the second ever band to take home the honour, after making it to the shortlist with Caity Baser and Sekou.

The Last Dinner Party said: “We are so proud beyond measure to have won the BRITs Rising Star. It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far. Thank you!”

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

The Last Dinner Party quickly gained notoriety this year from their melody-rich, guitar-heavy leftfield indie-rock dramas and live performances. After heading into the studio with James Ford in April 2023, the band released their infectious Nothing Matter single, immediately stealing hearts with their sound alongside its visuals.

By July, the band had released Sinner, another unexpected alt pop epic that fuelled the now fully-formed zeitgeist and set the band up for a summer of festival dates across the UK and Europe. Their next offering, My Lady Of Mercy, only compounded interest in the five-piece and firmly set them up as ones to watch for next year.

Their hotly anticipated debut album Prelude To Ecstasy is set for release in February 2024.

The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy album artwork is released on 2nd February 2024. Picture: Press

The band join a list of impressive names to have won the honour (originally known as Critics' Choice), which successfully predicted the future stars of the likes of Adele, Sam Fender, Sam Smith, , Ellie Goulding, Florence + The Machine and more.

Who won the BRIT Awards 2024 Rising Star?

Who won the BRIT Awards Rising Star in 2023?

FLO were announced as the winners of the prestigious BRITs Rising Star award. The R&B group became the first group to win the award, after being shortlisted alongside Cat Burns and Nia Archives.

See the previous BRIT Awards Rising Star (formerly Critics’ Choice) winners below:

2008 Adele (Duffy, Foals)

2009 Florence + The Machine (Little Boots, White Lies)

2010 Ellie Goulding (Delphic, Marina and the Diamonds)

2011 Jessie J (James Blake, The Vaccines)

2012 Emeli Sandé (Michael Kiwanuka, Maverick Sabre)

2013 Tom Odell (AlunaGeorge, Laura Mvula)

2014 Sam Smith (Ella Eyre, Chlöe Howl)

2015 James Bay (George The Poet, Years & Years)

2016 Jack Garratt (Izzy Bizu, Frances)

2017 Rag ’n’ Bone Man (Anne Marie, Dua Lipa)

2018 Jorja Smith (Stefflon Don, Mabel)

2019 Sam Fender (Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia)

2020 Celeste (Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes)

2021 Griff (Pa Salieu, Rina Sawayama)

2022 Holly Humberstone (Bree Runway, Lola Young)

2023 FLO (Cat Burns, Nia Archives)

2024: The Last Dinner Party (Caity Baser, Sekou)

The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.