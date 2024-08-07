Beabadoobee reveals what she learned touring with Taylor Swift & how she inspired her new album

Beabadoobee on touring with Taylor Swift: "If I messed up, it was ok!"

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter discussed her new album and recalled the lessons she learned while supporting with the pop icon.

Beabadoobee visited The Evening Show on Radio X and talked about everything from working on her new album This Is How Tomorrow Moves to touring with Taylor Swift.

The singer-songwriter has played festivals across the world, but admitted she learned a lot when she was supporting the global pop icon.

Swift is set to return to London's Wembley Stadium to complete the UK leg of The Eras Tour and Beabadoobee, and when asked how it was to support her in 2023, Bea told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "I mean, it was very overwhelming. It was really fun. It was really really fun.

"We were taken care of really well, but the one thing I took from that experience is that if you mess up in front of that many people, it really doesn't matter, 'cause you still wake up the next day and feel fine."

"I messed up so many times on stage," she went on. "And the equivalent of messing up in front of 50,000 people and 5,000 people was no different. It was chill."

Taylor's influence doesn't just extend to her confidence on stage, but also made its way onto her new record.

Asked if she'd ever thought of Swift as someone she could go to for advice, the Apple Cider singer revealed: "I definitely ask her for advice. We chat here and there. She definitely inspired me a lot for the songwriting on this record, 'cause I saw her live every night, I loved her little country hooks, so I tried putting that on one of the songs on the album."

Beabadoobee and Taylor Swift. Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images, Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Philippines-born, UK raised singer-songwriter's third studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves is set for this Friday (9th August) and she also revealed how producer Rick Rubin gave her the courage to make the record.

Bebadoobee - whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus - told Radio X: "He gave me the confidence I needed to make a record like this I think."

Ask what he does that's so different to every other producer, she mused: "I think because he's not like a hands-on producer, but he would tend to say things that are quite simple things for the song, but would make such an impact."

So far, Bea has showcased the wistful and nostalgic Take A Bite, Ever Seen and Beaches from the new album.

Talking about the lead track, she admitted the title was a biblical reference to the story of Adam and Eve.

beabadoobee - Take A Bite (Official Video)

"It was a play on the idea of taking a bite into something that's unhealthy and bad for you," revealed the 24-year-old artist. "I guess in general it's just finding comfort in chaotic places".

This Is How Tomorrow Moves follows Beabadoobee's 2022 sophomore effort Beatopia and her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers.

Beabadoobee's This Is How Tomorrow Moves artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for Beabadoobee's This Is How Tomorrow Moves album:

Take a Bite California One Time Real Man Tie My Shoes Girl Song Coming Home Ever Seen A Cruel Affair Post Beaches Everything I Want The Man Who Left Too Soon This Is How It Went

Beabadoobee is also set to embark on UK tour dates this Autumn, which kick off at the O2 Academy in Glasgow and include a date at London's Alexandra Palace.

See Beabadoobee's 2024 UK dates: