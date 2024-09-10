Taylor Swift sends The Darkness' I Believe In A Thing Called Love back up the charts

The Darkness with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce inset. Picture: Press, Jean Catuffe/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The global pop icon was captured singing I Believe In A Thing Called love with Travis Kelce at the the US Open last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has helped propel The Darkness' classic single to the top of the US Rock iTunes Chart.

The band's platinum-selling hit I Believe In A Thing Called Love has seen renewed interest, following the viral clip of the pop star and her boyfriend Travis Kelce singing and dancing to the track at the US Open Women’s Final in New York on Sunday (8th September).

Swifties have been rallying around the much-loved single, not only sending it to the top of the iTunes Rock Chart in the States, seeing it climb multiple other charts, both in the US and around the world.

Watch the moment the couple were captured singing the 2003 single at the tennis tournament:

Taylor and Travis believe in a thing called love 🎵 pic.twitter.com/L1gjkO5MoI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

However, it's not the ONLY connection Swift has to the band as it turns out I Believe In A Thing Called Love is one of her favourite songs and she gave The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and his daughter the VIP treatment when they recently watched her live show.

Hawkins posted a heartfelt thank you to Swift and Kelce via TikTok explaining: "A few weeks ago my daughter and I went to see Taylor Swift at the stadium in Zurich and the hospitality they showed us was extraordinary. They put us in a lovely VIP area, I had Chris Rock on one side, Roger Federer on the other side, I was dad of the year. And to make matters even more spectacular, Taylor Swift sent me a lovely letter which was waiting for me in the VIP section, talking about how much she loves the song ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’. I was dad of the year, maybe dad of the century, because all of that was a big surprise."

On watching the viral footage of the couple together at the US Open, he went on: It was a really heartwarming moment for me, and my little girl can’t wait to tell her friends at school.

"So thanks Taylor, thanks Travis, thanks everybody who enjoys tennis, that’s a really lovely start to the day. Nice one guys."

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, The Darkness are set to release a documentary entitled Welcome To The Darkness this year.

The a warts-and-all feature film will tell the story of the band from their inception and meteoric rise to their crashing disbandment and reunion.

Watch the official trailer for Welcome To The Darkness below:

Watch the trailer for Welcome To The Darkness

A press release explains: "20 years on from their platinum-selling debut, Justin Hawkins, his brother Dan Hawkins, eccentric bassist Frankie Poullain, and new drummer Rufus Taylor tell their story, in their own words of The Darkness’ comeback tale.

"With unprecedented access, unseen archive footage, and intimate interviews filmed over six years, Welcome to The Darkness is a tongue-in-cheek reflection on fame, failure, friendship and forgiveness. At its heart, this is a unique account of a band of brothers who are still haunted by the demons that ripped them apart. A band who can defiantly laugh in the face of adversities in their ultimate quest for happiness and redemption."

Welcome To The Darkness is released in cinemas for one night only on 9th November and will be available on digital download and Blu-ray from 4th December.