Watch Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff join Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium

Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff with Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium. Picture: TAS2024/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Florence + The Machine singer and Bleachers frontman performed with Swift at her last date at the London Stadium.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff made a special appearance at Taylor Swift's final Wembley Stadium date as partof her The Eras Tour.

The global pop star capped off her record-breaking string of dates at the national football ground this Tuesday (21st August) and brought out some very special guests to help her.

Her mammoth 46-song set included a performance of Florida!! - her collaboration with the Florence + The Machine singer from Swift's 2024 Tortured Poets Department album.

Watch them give the song its live debut below:

🎥 Full performance of Florida!!! with Florence - Taylor brought her out as a surprise guest for London N8 finale of the European Leg! 🤍🥺 #LondonTSTheErasTour via @TayvisHaze pic.twitter.com/vwAZyU58Vx — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 20, 2024

READ MORE:

The singer's eighth and final date also saw her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, who has produced many of her albums Death by a Thousand Cuts from her her seventh studio album Lover, mashed up with Getaway Car - taken from her 2017 album Reputation.

Watch the memorable performance below:

🚨| Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff performing a mashup of "Death By A Thousand Cuts" and "Getaway Car" at today's show! #LondonTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/ZYLURt0TEr — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 20, 2024

Taylor later also gave a nod to the final show at Wembley by playing So Long London from The Tortured Poets Department, closing the concert by telling the crowd: "Thank you for the memories we will keep for the rest of our lives".

The treats didn't end there though as after the gig Swift shared the music video for her track I Can Do It With A Broken Heart an hour after the gig.

The video features scenes from across The Eras Tour, including backstage footage as the star is about to come on stage and a behind the scenes look at the rehearsals:

Taylor Swift - I Can Do It With A Broken Heart (Official Video)

See Taylor Swift's setlist at Wembley Stadium on 20th August 2024*:

Lover

1. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (shortened)

2. Cruel Summer (extended outro)

3. The Man (spoken intro)

4. You Need to Calm Down (shortened)

5. Lover (spoken intro; extended outro)

Fearless

6. Fearless (shortened)

7. You Belong With Me

8. Love Story

Red

1. Red - Intro (contains elements of "State of Grace", "Holy Ground" and "Red")

9. 22

10. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Kam Saunders: "get outta my pub!")

11. I Knew You Were Trouble (shortened)

12. All Too Well (10 Minute Version; spoken intro)

Speak Now

Speak Now - Intro (contains elements of "Castles Crumbling")

13. Enchanted (shortened)

reputation

14. ..Ready for It?

15. Delicate

16. Don't Blame Me(shortened)

17. Look What You Made Me Do (extended outro)

folklore / evermore

18. cardigan (shortened)

19. betty (spoken intro; shortened)

20. champagne problems (spoken intro)

21. august

22. illicit affairs

23. my tears ricochet

24. marjorie(shortened)

25. willow (extended)

1989

26. Style (shortened)

27. Blank Space

28. Shake It Off

29. Wildest Dreams (shortened)

30. Bad Blood (shortened)

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

Intro" Female Rage: The Musical (contains elements of "MBOBHFT", "WAOLOM", "loml", "So Long, London" and "BDILH")

31. But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

32. Florida!!! (with Florence Welch) (live debut)

33. Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?(shortened)

34. Down Bad(shortened; with "Fortnight" outro)

35. Fortnight

36. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (shortened)

37. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart (extended intro)

Surprise Songs

38. Death by a Thousand Cuts (with Jack Antonoff) (with elements of "Getaway Car")

39. So Long, London (on piano; live debut)

Midnights

40. Lavender Haze

41. Anti‐Hero

42. Midnight Rain

43. Vigilante Shit

44. Bejeweled

45. Mastermind

46. Karma

*Sourced from setlist.fm

Beabadoobee on touring with Taylor Swift: "If I messed up, it was ok!"

READ MORE: