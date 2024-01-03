The Black Keys confirm new album release in 2024 in Near Year's resolutions skit

The Black Keys have shared a New Year's Resolution skit on social media. Picture: Jim Herrington/Instagram/The Black Keys

By Jenny Mensah

The duo have teased that the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie is on its way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Black Keys have confirmed their plans to release their new album in 2024.

The Ohio-formed duo, made up of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, have been working on the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie and have now confirmed via a humorous skit that we can likely expect to hear it this year.

In the video, which sees them acting hungover after a New Year's Eve Party, drummer Carney asks frontman and guitarist Auerbach: "Do you remember anything from last night?" To which he responds: "Not really. We were talking about our New Year's resolutions. What were they again?"

The sore-headed drummer replied: "The first was to practice more," to which Auerbach replied: "Hell no. Next!"

"Smoke less weed," added Carney which prompted his bandmate to light up a cigarette, before the drummer added: "Oh yeah... Release a new album."

He went on: "That requires shooting social videos again right? Like, Instagram reels, like boomer TikTok?," to which the Gold On The Ceiling singer replied: "Yeah, we're not doing that again".

"There's no way anyone can make us do that," concluded Carney in the tongue-in-cheek video. "Instagram reels sucks."

Talk of The Black Keys' latest album was already rife in 2023, with Noel Gallagher confirming he'd worked with the band on the record and "really enjoyed: making "f***ing good" music with them.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast about working with the duo last year, he revealed: “Recently, I was writing with the Black Keys, and I’d never really met them before.

“That really did work.”

When asked him to describe the sound of their upcoming material, he teased: “If you can imagine (the sound of) my good self and them, that’s what it is.



“It’s not swampy blues, and it’s not my kind of guitar-pop or whatever you want to call it."

He added: "It’s somewhere in between – it’s really f****** good."

Not content to say it once, he also talked to Rolling Stone about working on the record, revealing: “We did a week in the studio in London and wrote three songs,” he says. “And I’ve gotta tell you, they’re fucking amazing.”

And it seems for The Black Keys that the feeling is mutual as they called the Oasis legend "hilarious" and "talented" and even gave him a nickname.

They told NME: "We were referring to him [Noel] as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

The pair added that they thought Noel was “hilarious” and “talented” and was quite taken with his brother’s work too.

“Dan and I are big fans of him and Liam,” he added. “Actually, the Liam song Everything’s Electric is why we decided to work with [producer Greg] Kurstin."

Beck is also said to have worked with the band, with Carney telling the outlet: "We’ve known him for 20 years now and he’s the lynchpin in the new evolution of the Black Keys."

The band's upcoming record will be their 12th release and 11th original album, following the release of The Big Come Up (2002), Thickfreakness (2003), Rubber Factory (2004), Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014), Let's Rock (2019), cover album Delta Kream (2021) and Dropout Boogie (2022).