The best albums of 2002
29 April 2022, 15:55
Step back in time to the year of Heathen Chemistry, The Coral, The Hives, Yoshimi and the Pink Robots and A Rush Of Blood To The Head.
28th January 2002: The Chemical Brothers - Come With Us
The duo's fourth album featured It Began In Afrika, Star Guitar and Richard Ashcroft guesting on The Test.
11th February 2002: The Cooper Temple Clause - See This Through And Leave
The much-loved 00s band released their debut album, which included Who Need Enemies?, Been Training Dogs and Let's Kill Music.
5th February 2002: Radio 4 - Gotham!
The New York post-punkers released their second album, which included Start A Fire, Eyes Wide Open and Dance To The Underground.
25th March 2002 - The Streets - Original Pirate Material
Mike Skinner released his debut album back in '02, which featured Let's Push Things Forward and Has It Come To This?
8th April 2002: Badly Drawn Boy - About A Boy
Damon Gough scored the soundtrack to the Hugh Grant movie adaptation of Nick Hornby's book, which included Silent Sigh.
29th April 2002 - Doves - The Last Broadcast
The Wilmslow band's second album featured Pounding and There Goes The Fear.
13th May 2022: Moby - 18
The musician and producer's sixth album was the follow-up to the massive hit Play and included the tracks We Are All Made Of Stars and Extreme Ways.
4th June 2002: Eminem - The Eminem Show
The fourth album from the rapper included the fantastic comeback single Without Me, Sing For The Moment and Cleanin' Out My Closet.
10th June 2002: David Bowie - Heathen
The legendary musician's 23rd album included the tracks Slow Burn, Everyone Says Hi and a cover of the Pixies' Cactus.
15th July 2002: The Vines - Highly Evolved
Craig Nicholls' Australian rockers released their debut album, which included the title track, Get Free and Homesick.
15th July 2002: Idlewild - The Remote Part
The Scottish band released their third album, which included You Held The World In Your Arms and American English.
9th July 2002: Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way
The band released their eighth album, which featured Can't Stop, The Zephyr Song and the title track.
16th July 2002 - The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots
Wayne Coyne's tenth album was the biggest to date and included the hits Do You Realize?? Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt 1.
1st July 2002: Oasis - Heathen Chemistry
The Gallaghers' fifth album featured The Hindu Times, Little By Little, Stop Crying Your Heart Out and Liam's tune, Songbird.
29th July 2002: The Coral - The Coral
The Liverpool lads released their debut, which featured Dreaming Of You, Shadows Fall and Goodbye.
5th August 2002: Primal Scream - Evil Heat
Bobby Gillespie & co's seventh album included Miss Lucifer, Autobahn 66 and a cover featuring Kate Moss, Some Velvet Morning.
20th August 2002: Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights
The New York post-punk revivalists issued their debut album, which included PDA, NYC, Untitled and Obstacle 1.
26th August 2002: Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head
Chris Martin and co's second album featured In My Place, The Scientist and Clocks...
27th August 2002: Queens Of The Stone Age - Songs For The Deaf
Josh Homme's rock combo released their third album, which included Go With The Flow, First It Giveth and No One Knows… and also featured Mr Dave Grohl on drums.
2nd September 2002: The Music - The Music
Rob Harvey and his crew from Leeds issued their eponymous debut album, which included Take The Long Road And Walk It and Getaway.
30th September 2002: Aqualung - Aqualung
Aka songwriter Matthew Hales, who scored his biggest hit when Strange And Beautiful was included in a TV ad for Volkswagen.
30th September 2002: Supergrass - Life On Other Planets
The fourth album from the Oxford trio saw them become a quarter, with the addition of Gas Coombes' brother Rob on keyboards. Songs included Rush Hour Soul, Seen The Light and Grace.
7th October 2002: The Datsuns - The Datsuns
Hard-rockin' Kiwis released their debut album, featuring MF From Hell and Harmonic Generator.
21st October 2002: The Libertines - Up The Bracket
The band's debut album hit stores in 2002, featuring Boys In The Band, I Get Along, Time For Heroes and the title track.
22nd October 2002: Foo Fighters - One By One
The fourth album from Dave Grohl's crew included the hits All My Life, Times Like These, Low and Have It All.
21st October 2002: Richard Ashcroft - Human Conditions
Ashcroft's second post-Verve solo album featured the hits Check The Meaning, Buy It In Bottles and Science Of Silence.
21st October 2002: Feeder - Comfort In Sound
The band's first album since the traffic death of drummer Jon Lee saw Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose rally together with percussionist Matt Richardson. The album including the hits Come Back Around, Just The Way I'm Feeling and Forget About Tomorrow.