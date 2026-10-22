The 25 best Indie Albums of 2002
22 October 2026, 12:00
Step back in time to the year of Interpol, The Coral, The Hives, The Streets and the Chili Peppers' By The Way album.
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The Chemical Brothers - Come With Us: released on 28th January 2002
The duo's fourth album featured It Began In Afrika, Star Guitar and Richard Ashcroft guesting on The Test.
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The Streets - Original Pirate Material: released on 25th March 2002
Mike Skinner released his debut album back in '02, which featured Let's Push Things Forward and Has It Come To This?
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Badly Drawn Boy - About A Boy: released on 8th April 2002
Damon Gough scored the soundtrack to the Hugh Grant movie adaptation of Nick Hornby's book, which included Silent Sigh.
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Doves - The Last Broadcast: released on 29th April 2002
The Wilmslow band's second album featured Pounding and There Goes The Fear.
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Moby - 18: released on 13th May 2022
The musician and producer's sixth album was the follow-up to the massive hit Play and included the tracks We Are All Made Of Stars and Extreme Ways.
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Eminem - The Eminem Show: released on 4th June 2002
The fourth album from the rapper included the fantastic comeback single Without Me, Sing For The Moment and Cleanin' Out My Closet.
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David Bowie - Heathen: released on 10th June 2002
The legendary musician's 23rd album included the tracks Slow Burn, Everyone Says Hi and a cover of the Pixies' Cactus.
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The Vines - Highly Evolved: released on 15th July 2002
Craig Nicholls' Australian rockers released their debut album, which included the title track, Get Free and Homesick.
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Idlewild - The Remote Part: released on 15th July 2002
The Scottish band released their third album, which included You Held The World In Your Arms and American English.
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Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way: released on 9th July 2002
The band released their eighth album, which featured Can't Stop, The Zephyr Song and the title track.
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The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots: released on 16th July 2002
Wayne Coyne's tenth album was the biggest to date and included the hits Do You Realize?? Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt 1.
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Oasis - Heathen Chemistry: released on 1st July 2002
The Gallaghers' fifth album featured The Hindu Times, Little By Little, Stop Crying Your Heart Out and Liam's tune, Songbird.
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The Coral - The Coral: released on 29th July 2002
The Liverpool lads released their debut, which featured Dreaming Of You, Shadows Fall and Goodbye.
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Primal Scream - Evil Heat: released on 5th August 2002
Bobby Gillespie & co's seventh album included Miss Lucifer, Autobahn 66 and a cover featuring Kate Moss, Some Velvet Morning.
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Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights: released on 20th August 2002
The New York post-punk revivalists issued their debut album, which included PDA, NYC, Untitled and Obstacle 1.
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Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head: released on 26th August 2002
Chris Martin and co's second album featured In My Place, The Scientist and Clocks...
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Queens Of The Stone Age - Songs For The Deaf: released on 27th August 2002
Josh Homme's rock combo released their third album, which included Go With The Flow, First It Giveth and No One Knows… and also featured Mr Dave Grohl on drums.
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The Music - The Music: released on 2nd September 2002
Rob Harvey and his crew from Leeds issued their eponymous debut album, which included Take The Long Road And Walk It and Getaway.
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Aqualung - Aqualung: released on 30th September 2002
Aka songwriter Matthew Hales, who scored his biggest hit when Strange And Beautiful was included in a TV ad for Volkswagen.
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Supergrass - Life On Other Planets: released on 30th September 2002
The fourth album from the Oxford trio saw them become a quarter, with the addition of Gas Coombes' brother Rob on keyboards. Songs included Rush Hour Soul, Seen The Light and Grace.
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The Datsuns - The Datsuns: released on 7th October 2002
Hard-rockin' Kiwis released their debut album, featuring MF From Hell and Harmonic Generator.
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The Libertines - Up The Bracket: released on 21st October 2002
The band's debut album hit stores in 2002, featuring Boys In The Band, I Get Along, Time For Heroes and the title track.
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Foo Fighters - One By One: released on 22nd October 2002
The fourth album from Dave Grohl's crew included the hits All My Life, Times Like These, Low and Have It All.
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Richard Ashcroft - Human Conditions: released on 21st October 2002
Ashcroft's second post-Verve solo album featured the hits Check The Meaning, Buy It In Bottles and Science Of Silence.
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Feeder - Comfort In Sound: released on 21st October 2002
The band's first album since the traffic death of drummer Jon Lee saw Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose rally together with percussionist Matt Richardson. The album including the hits Come Back Around, Just The Way I'm Feeling and Forget About Tomorrow.