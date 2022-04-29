The best albums of 2002

29 April 2022, 15:55

Some of the best albums of 2002...
Some of the best albums of 2002... Picture: Press

Step back in time to the year of Heathen Chemistry, The Coral, The Hives, Yoshimi and the Pink Robots and A Rush Of Blood To The Head.

  1. 28th January 2002: The Chemical Brothers - Come With Us

    The duo's fourth album featured It Began In Afrika, Star Guitar and Richard Ashcroft guesting on The Test.

    The Chemical Brothers - Come With Us
    The Chemical Brothers - Come With Us. Picture: Press

  2. 11th February 2002: The Cooper Temple Clause - See This Through And Leave

    The much-loved 00s band released their debut album, which included Who Need Enemies?, Been Training Dogs and Let's Kill Music.

    The Cooper Temple Clause - See This Through And Leave
    The Cooper Temple Clause - See This Through And Leave. Picture: Press

  3. 5th February 2002: Radio 4 - Gotham!

    The New York post-punkers released their second album, which included Start A Fire, Eyes Wide Open and Dance To The Underground.

    Radio 4 - Gotham!
    Radio 4 - Gotham! Picture: Press

  4. 25th March 2002 - The Streets - Original Pirate Material

    Mike Skinner released his debut album back in '02, which featured Let's Push Things Forward and Has It Come To This?

    The Streets - Original Pirate Material
    The Streets - Original Pirate Material. Picture: Press

  5. 8th April 2002: Badly Drawn Boy - About A Boy

    Damon Gough scored the soundtrack to the Hugh Grant movie adaptation of Nick Hornby's book, which included Silent Sigh.

    Badly Drawn Boy - About A Boy
    Badly Drawn Boy - About A Boy. Picture: Press

  6. 29th April 2002 - Doves - The Last Broadcast

    The Wilmslow band's second album featured Pounding and There Goes The Fear.

    Doves - The Last Broadcast
    Doves - The Last Broadcast. Picture: Press

  7. 13th May 2022: Moby - 18

    The musician and producer's sixth album was the follow-up to the massive hit Play and included the tracks We Are All Made Of Stars and Extreme Ways.

    Moby - 18
    Moby - 18. Picture: Press

  8. 4th June 2002: Eminem - The Eminem Show

    The fourth album from the rapper included the fantastic comeback single Without Me, Sing For The Moment and Cleanin' Out My Closet.

    Eminem - The Eminem Show
    Eminem - The Eminem Show. Picture: Press

  9. 10th June 2002: David Bowie - Heathen

    The legendary musician's 23rd album included the tracks Slow Burn, Everyone Says Hi and a cover of the Pixies' Cactus.

    David Bowie - Heathen
    David Bowie - Heathen. Picture: Press

  10. 15th July 2002: The Vines - Highly Evolved

    Craig Nicholls' Australian rockers released their debut album, which included the title track, Get Free and Homesick.

    The Vines - Highly Evolved
    The Vines - Highly Evolved. Picture: Press

  11. 15th July 2002: Idlewild - The Remote Part

    The Scottish band released their third album, which included You Held The World In Your Arms and American English.

    Idlewild - The Remote Part
    Idlewild - The Remote Part. Picture: Press

  12. 9th July 2002: Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way

    The band released their eighth album, which featured Can't Stop, The Zephyr Song and the title track.

    Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way
    Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way. Picture: Press

  13. 16th July 2002 - The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

    Wayne Coyne's tenth album was the biggest to date and included the hits Do You Realize?? Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt 1.

    The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots
    The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots. Picture: Press

  14. 1st July 2002: Oasis - Heathen Chemistry

    The Gallaghers' fifth album featured The Hindu Times, Little By Little, Stop Crying Your Heart Out and Liam's tune, Songbird.

    Oasis - Heathen Chemistry
    Oasis - Heathen Chemistry. Picture: Press

  15. 29th July 2002: The Coral - The Coral

    The Liverpool lads released their debut, which featured Dreaming Of You, Shadows Fall and Goodbye.

    The Coral - The Coral
    The Coral - The Coral. Picture: Press

  16. 5th August 2002: Primal Scream - Evil Heat

    Bobby Gillespie & co's seventh album included Miss Lucifer, Autobahn 66 and a cover featuring Kate Moss, Some Velvet Morning.

    Primal Scream - Evil Heat
    Primal Scream - Evil Heat. Picture: Press

  17. 20th August 2002: Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights

    The New York post-punk revivalists issued their debut album, which included PDA, NYC, Untitled and Obstacle 1.

    Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights
    Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights. Picture: Press

  18. 26th August 2002: Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head

    Chris Martin and co's second album featured In My Place, The Scientist and Clocks...

    Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head
    Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head. Picture: Press

  19. 27th August 2002: Queens Of The Stone Age - Songs For The Deaf

    Josh Homme's rock combo released their third album, which included Go With The Flow, First It Giveth and No One Knows… and also featured Mr Dave Grohl on drums.

    Queens Of The Stone Age - Songs For The Deaf
    Queens Of The Stone Age - Songs For The Deaf. Picture: Press

  20. 2nd September 2002: The Music - The Music

    Rob Harvey and his crew from Leeds issued their eponymous debut album, which included Take The Long Road And Walk It and Getaway.

    The Music - The Music
    The Music - The Music. Picture: Press

  21. 30th September 2002: Aqualung - Aqualung

    Aka songwriter Matthew Hales, who scored his biggest hit when Strange And Beautiful was included in a TV ad for Volkswagen.

    Aqualung - Aqualung
    Aqualung - Aqualung. Picture: Press

  22. 30th September 2002: Supergrass - Life On Other Planets

    The fourth album from the Oxford trio saw them become a quarter, with the addition of Gas Coombes' brother Rob on keyboards. Songs included Rush Hour Soul, Seen The Light and Grace.

    Supergrass - Life On Other Planets
    Supergrass - Life On Other Planets. Picture: Press

  23. 7th October 2002: The Datsuns - The Datsuns

    Hard-rockin' Kiwis released their debut album, featuring MF From Hell and Harmonic Generator.

    The Datsuns - The Datsuns
    The Datsuns - The Datsuns. Picture: Press

  24. 21st October 2002: The Libertines - Up The Bracket

    The band's debut album hit stores in 2002, featuring Boys In The Band, I Get Along, Time For Heroes and the title track.

    The Libertines - Up The Bracket
    The Libertines - Up The Bracket. Picture: Press

  25. 22nd October 2002: Foo Fighters - One By One

    The fourth album from Dave Grohl's crew included the hits All My Life, Times Like These, Low and Have It All.

    Foo Fighters - One By One
    Foo Fighters - One By One. Picture: Press

  26. 21st October 2002: Richard Ashcroft - Human Conditions

    Ashcroft's second post-Verve solo album featured the hits Check The Meaning, Buy It In Bottles and Science Of Silence.

    Richard Ashcroft - Human Conditions
    Richard Ashcroft - Human Conditions. Picture: Press

  27. 21st October 2002: Feeder - Comfort In Sound

    The band's first album since the traffic death of drummer Jon Lee saw Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose rally together with percussionist Matt Richardson. The album including the hits Come Back Around, Just The Way I'm Feeling and Forget About Tomorrow.

    Feeder - Comfort In Sound
    Feeder - Comfort In Sound. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd, 24 May 2021

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Ewan McGregor takes off to the sounds of Lust For Life by Iggy Pop in Trainspotting (1996)

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs returns on Easter Monday

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs - Listen back here

News

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs live playlist

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs - see the full Top 100

Sam Fender has triumphed in this year's Best Of British vote

Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under named Radio X Best Of British with Greggs

News

David Bowie, photographed by Masayoshi Sukita for the cover of "Heroes"

Was David Bowie's "Heroes" really based on a true story?

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul season 6: Release date, trailer and everything we know so far

News