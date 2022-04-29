Step back in time to the year of Heathen Chemistry, The Coral, The Hives, Yoshimi and the Pink Robots and A Rush Of Blood To The Head.

28th January 2002: The Chemical Brothers - Come With Us The duo's fourth album featured It Began In Afrika, Star Guitar and Richard Ashcroft guesting on The Test. The Chemical Brothers - Come With Us. Picture: Press

11th February 2002: The Cooper Temple Clause - See This Through And Leave The much-loved 00s band released their debut album, which included Who Need Enemies?, Been Training Dogs and Let's Kill Music. The Cooper Temple Clause - See This Through And Leave. Picture: Press

5th February 2002: Radio 4 - Gotham! The New York post-punkers released their second album, which included Start A Fire, Eyes Wide Open and Dance To The Underground. Radio 4 - Gotham! Picture: Press

25th March 2002 - The Streets - Original Pirate Material Mike Skinner released his debut album back in '02, which featured Let's Push Things Forward and Has It Come To This? The Streets - Original Pirate Material. Picture: Press

8th April 2002: Badly Drawn Boy - About A Boy Damon Gough scored the soundtrack to the Hugh Grant movie adaptation of Nick Hornby's book, which included Silent Sigh. Badly Drawn Boy - About A Boy. Picture: Press

29th April 2002 - Doves - The Last Broadcast The Wilmslow band's second album featured Pounding and There Goes The Fear. Doves - The Last Broadcast. Picture: Press

13th May 2022: Moby - 18 The musician and producer's sixth album was the follow-up to the massive hit Play and included the tracks We Are All Made Of Stars and Extreme Ways. Moby - 18. Picture: Press

4th June 2002: Eminem - The Eminem Show The fourth album from the rapper included the fantastic comeback single Without Me, Sing For The Moment and Cleanin' Out My Closet. Eminem - The Eminem Show. Picture: Press

10th June 2002: David Bowie - Heathen The legendary musician's 23rd album included the tracks Slow Burn, Everyone Says Hi and a cover of the Pixies' Cactus. David Bowie - Heathen. Picture: Press

15th July 2002: The Vines - Highly Evolved Craig Nicholls' Australian rockers released their debut album, which included the title track, Get Free and Homesick. The Vines - Highly Evolved. Picture: Press

15th July 2002: Idlewild - The Remote Part The Scottish band released their third album, which included You Held The World In Your Arms and American English. Idlewild - The Remote Part. Picture: Press

9th July 2002: Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way The band released their eighth album, which featured Can't Stop, The Zephyr Song and the title track. Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way. Picture: Press

16th July 2002 - The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Wayne Coyne's tenth album was the biggest to date and included the hits Do You Realize?? Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt 1. The Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots. Picture: Press

1st July 2002: Oasis - Heathen Chemistry The Gallaghers' fifth album featured The Hindu Times, Little By Little, Stop Crying Your Heart Out and Liam's tune, Songbird. Oasis - Heathen Chemistry. Picture: Press

29th July 2002: The Coral - The Coral The Liverpool lads released their debut, which featured Dreaming Of You, Shadows Fall and Goodbye. The Coral - The Coral. Picture: Press

5th August 2002: Primal Scream - Evil Heat Bobby Gillespie & co's seventh album included Miss Lucifer, Autobahn 66 and a cover featuring Kate Moss, Some Velvet Morning. Primal Scream - Evil Heat. Picture: Press

20th August 2002: Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights The New York post-punk revivalists issued their debut album, which included PDA, NYC, Untitled and Obstacle 1. Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights. Picture: Press

26th August 2002: Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head Chris Martin and co's second album featured In My Place, The Scientist and Clocks... Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head. Picture: Press

27th August 2002: Queens Of The Stone Age - Songs For The Deaf Josh Homme's rock combo released their third album, which included Go With The Flow, First It Giveth and No One Knows… and also featured Mr Dave Grohl on drums. Queens Of The Stone Age - Songs For The Deaf. Picture: Press

2nd September 2002: The Music - The Music Rob Harvey and his crew from Leeds issued their eponymous debut album, which included Take The Long Road And Walk It and Getaway. The Music - The Music. Picture: Press

30th September 2002: Aqualung - Aqualung Aka songwriter Matthew Hales, who scored his biggest hit when Strange And Beautiful was included in a TV ad for Volkswagen. Aqualung - Aqualung. Picture: Press

30th September 2002: Supergrass - Life On Other Planets The fourth album from the Oxford trio saw them become a quarter, with the addition of Gas Coombes' brother Rob on keyboards. Songs included Rush Hour Soul, Seen The Light and Grace. Supergrass - Life On Other Planets. Picture: Press

7th October 2002: The Datsuns - The Datsuns Hard-rockin' Kiwis released their debut album, featuring MF From Hell and Harmonic Generator. The Datsuns - The Datsuns. Picture: Press

21st October 2002: The Libertines - Up The Bracket The band's debut album hit stores in 2002, featuring Boys In The Band, I Get Along, Time For Heroes and the title track. The Libertines - Up The Bracket. Picture: Press

22nd October 2002: Foo Fighters - One By One The fourth album from Dave Grohl's crew included the hits All My Life, Times Like These, Low and Have It All. Foo Fighters - One By One. Picture: Press

21st October 2002: Richard Ashcroft - Human Conditions Ashcroft's second post-Verve solo album featured the hits Check The Meaning, Buy It In Bottles and Science Of Silence. Richard Ashcroft - Human Conditions. Picture: Press