The 25 best albums of 2010

12 July 2023, 15:19 | Updated: 12 July 2023, 15:37
Radio X takes a look back at the year of Plastic Beach, Contra, This Is Happening, Tourist History and Total Life Forever.
The New Yorkers' second studio album included the hits Horchata and Cousins.
The fourth album from the electronica band included the singles One Life Stand and I Get Better.
The debut album from Welsh singer Marina Diamandis featured the tracks Hollywood and I Am Not A Robot.
The debut album by the County Down trio included the bangers Something Good Can Work, I Can Talk, Undercover Martyn and What You Know.
The third studio album from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's virtual band included the tracks Melancholy Hill and Stylo and featured guest appearances from Bobby Womack, De La Soul, Snoop Dogg, Lou Reed, Mark E Smith and Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals.
The debut album from teh British singer-songwriter included Devil's Spoke and Goodbye England (Covered In Snow).
The British rapper's second album included the singles Stay Too Long", Prayin', She Said, Love Goes Down", Writing's On The Wall and Hard Times.
Weller's first album to feature his ex-Jam bandmate Bruce Foxton included the singles Fast Car/Slow Traffic and No Tears To Cry.
The second album from the Oxford band included the classic Spanish Sahara and This Orient.
The third album from James Murphy's project included the tunes Drunk Girls, I Can Change and Dance Yrslf Clean.
The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney issued their sixth album, which included Tighten Up and Howlin' For You.
The debut album from the Oxford indie folk band included the singles Zorbing and I Saw You Blink.
The debut album from the New York band included classic track Let's Go Surfing.
The third album from the New Jersey rockers included Bring It On, The Spirit Of Jazz and the storming title track.
The rapper's seventh album included the hits Won't Back Down (with Pink), No Love (with Lil Wayne) and Love The Way You Lie (with Rihanna).
The Bloc Party frontman issued his first solo album, which included the big tunes Tenderoni and Everything You Wanted.
The third album from Blaine Harrison and co included Dreaming of Another World, Show Me The Light and Flash A Hungry Smile.
The second album from the Crouch End band included Ivy & Gold and Dust On The Ground.
The band's conceptual third album included the songs We Used To Wait, City With No Children and Ready To Start.
The second album from the electronica included Echoes and Twin Flames, plus the greatest album cover of the decade.
The duo of Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson released their debut album, which included Better Than Love and Wonderful Life.
The debut album from the Manchester band included Photoshop Handsome and My Kz, Ur Bf.
The Killers' frontman issued his debut solo album, which included Crossfire and Only The Young.
The Manics' tenth album included the hit It's Not War (Just The End Of Love), plus collaborations with Ian McCulloch, John Cale and Duff MacKagan.
The Followills' fifth album included the songs Radioactive, Pyro and Back Down South.