The 25 best albums of 2010

Radio X takes a look back at the year of Plastic Beach, Contra, This Is Happening, Tourist History and Total Life Forever.

Vampire Weekend - Contra: released 11th January 2010 The New Yorkers' second studio album included the hits Horchata and Cousins. Vampire Weekend - Contra. Picture: Press

Hot Chip - One Life Stand: released 1st February 2010 The fourth album from the electronica band included the singles One Life Stand and I Get Better. Hot Chip - One Life Stand. Picture: Press

Marina And The Diamonds - The Family Jewels: released 15th February 2010 The debut album from Welsh singer Marina Diamandis featured the tracks Hollywood and I Am Not A Robot. Marina And The Diamonds - The Family Jewels. Picture: Press

Two Door Cinema Club - Tourist History: released 15th February 2010 The debut album by the County Down trio included the bangers Something Good Can Work, I Can Talk, Undercover Martyn and What You Know. Two Door Cinema Club - Tourist History. Picture: Press

Gorillaz - Plastic Beach: released 3rd March 2010 The third studio album from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's virtual band included the tracks Melancholy Hill and Stylo and featured guest appearances from Bobby Womack, De La Soul, Snoop Dogg, Lou Reed, Mark E Smith and Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals. Gorillaz - Plastic Beach. Picture: Press

Laura Marling - I Speak Because I Can: released 22nd March 2010 The debut album from teh British singer-songwriter included Devil's Spoke and Goodbye England (Covered In Snow). Laura Marling - I Speak Because I Can. Picture: Press

Plan B - The Defamation of Strickland Banks: released 12th April 2010 The British rapper's second album included the singles Stay Too Long", Prayin', She Said, Love Goes Down", Writing's On The Wall and Hard Times. Plan B - The Defamation of Strickland Banks. Picture: Press

Paul Weller - Wake Up The Nation: released 19th April 2010 Weller's first album to feature his ex-Jam bandmate Bruce Foxton included the singles Fast Car/Slow Traffic and No Tears To Cry. Paul Weller - Wake Up The Nation. Picture: Press

Foals - Total Life Forever: released in 10th May 2010 The second album from the Oxford band included the classic Spanish Sahara and This Orient. Foals - Total Life Forever. Picture: Press

LCD Soundsystem - This Is Happening: released 17th May 2010 The third album from James Murphy's project included the tunes Drunk Girls, I Can Change and Dance Yrslf Clean. LCD Soundsystem - This Is Happening. Picture: Press

The Black Keys - Brothers: released 18th May 2010 The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney issued their sixth album, which included Tighten Up and Howlin' For You. The Black Keys - Brothers. Picture: Press

Stornaway - Beachcomber's Windowsill: released 24th May 2010 The debut album from the Oxford indie folk band included the singles Zorbing and I Saw You Blink. Stornaway - Beachcomber's Windowsill. Picture: Press

The Drums - The Drums: released 7th June 2010 The debut album from the New York band included classic track Let's Go Surfing. The Drums - The Drums. Picture: Press

The Gaslight Anthem - American Slang: released 15th June 2010 The third album from the New Jersey rockers included Bring It On, The Spirit Of Jazz and the storming title track. The Gaslight Anthem - American Slang. Picture: Press

Eminem - Recovery: released 18th June 2010 The rapper's seventh album included the hits Won't Back Down (with Pink), No Love (with Lil Wayne) and Love The Way You Lie (with Rihanna). Eminem - Recovery. Picture: Press

Kele - The Boxer: released 21st June 2010 The Bloc Party frontman issued his first solo album, which included the big tunes Tenderoni and Everything You Wanted. Kele - The Boxer. Picture: Press

Mystery Jets - Seratonin: released 5th July 2010 The third album from Blaine Harrison and co included Dreaming of Another World, Show Me The Light and Flash A Hungry Smile. Mystery Jets - Seratonin. Picture: Press

Bombay Bicycle Club - Flaws: released 9th July 2010 The second album from the Crouch End band included Ivy & Gold and Dust On The Ground. Bombay Bicycle Club - Flaws. Picture: Press

Arcade Fire - The Suburbs: released 2nd August 2010 The band's conceptual third album included the songs We Used To Wait, City With No Children and Ready To Start. Arcade Fire - The Suburbs. Picture: Press

Klaxons - Surfing The Void: released 23rd August 2010 The second album from the electronica included Echoes and Twin Flames, plus the greatest album cover of the decade. Klaxons - Surfing The Void. Picture: Press

Hurts - Happiness: released 27th August 2010 The duo of Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson released their debut album, which included Better Than Love and Wonderful Life. Hurts - Happiness. Picture: Press

Everything Everything - Man Alive: released 27th August 2010 The debut album from the Manchester band included Photoshop Handsome and My Kz, Ur Bf. Everything Everything - Man Alive. Picture: Press

Brandon Flowers - Flamingo: released 3rd September, 2010 The Killers' frontman issued his debut solo album, which included Crossfire and Only The Young. Brandon Flowers - Flamingo. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - Postcards From A Young Man: released 20th September 2010 The Manics' tenth album included the hit It's Not War (Just The End Of Love), plus collaborations with Ian McCulloch, John Cale and Duff MacKagan. Manic Street Preachers - Postcards From A Young Man. Picture: Press