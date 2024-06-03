Snow Patrol's 2025 UK & Ireland dates: How to buy tickets
3 June 2024, 13:47 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 13:48
Gary Lightbody and co are set for tour dates next year. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.
Snow Patrol have announced live dates for 2025.
Gary Lightbody and co are set to release their eighth studio album, The Forest Is The Path, on 13th September 2024 and to celebrate they will embark on UK & Ireland dates the following year.
The string of dates will kick off at The O2, London on 15th February 2025 and culminate in a homecoming date at Belfast Arena on 27th February.
Find out where else Snow Patrol are headed on their UK & Ireland tour and find out how to buy tickets.
What are Snow Patrol's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates?
- 15th February – London, The O2
- 16th February – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- 18th February – Cardiff Utilita Arena
- 19th February – Hull Connexin Live
- 21st February – Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 22nd February – Manchester Co-op Live Arena
- 25th February – Dublin 3Arena
- 27th February – Belfast SSE Arena
How to buy tickets:
- Fans who pre-order the new album from the band’s store will get access to the tour pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 5th June at 10am BST.
- Tickets go on general sale here on 7th June from 10am BST.
