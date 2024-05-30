Gary Lightbody on Snow Patrol's new album: "I've never been more proud"

Gary Lightbody: Snow Patrol's new album is their best yet

By Jenny Mensah

The Snow Patrol frontman spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about their forthcoming record and explained why it's his favourite album they've done to date.

Gary Lightbody has never been more "proud" or "excited" to release a Snow Patrol album.

This week, the band shared the details of their new album, the Forest Is The Path as well as its stunning lead single The Beginning and their frontman told Radio X's Dan O'Connell why it's his favourite record they've produced yet.

"I've never been more proud nor more excited... I've never been more excited to release a record than this one," he told The Evening Show. "It's a record I'm just so proud and also in love with, which I suppose maybe everybody maybe feels that way...

"But I think after certain points in your career, especially after 30 years, to feel as invigorated and energised and as in love with the process and in love with the result and happy about how things have gone and are going, I think it's pretty much a triumph after 30 years of doing it."

He added: "I hope I haven't set it up too big!"

Asked if it feels like a "favourite album" he paused, before answering: "Yeah. Yeah it's my favourite record we've done. It just.. It is."

From the new record comes stunning reflective lead single The Beginning, which Lightbody sung in one take and you can listen to below:

Snow Patrol - The Beginning (Lyric Video)

On the single Lightbody told Radio X: "It was the first one we wrote on the first day and it kind of set us on the track for the rest of the record."

The Forest Is the Path is the band's first studio release in six years and is set for release on 13th September 2024.

It follows their previous album Songs for Polarbears (1998), When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up (2001), Final Straw (2003), Eyes Open (2006), A Hundred Million Suns (2008), Fallen Empires (2011) and Wildness (2018).

See the artwork for The Forest Is The Path and pre-order or pre-save the album here.

Snow Patrol's The Forest Is The Path album artwork. Picture: Press

See The tracklist for The Forest Is The Path below:

1. All

2. The Beginning

3. Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost

4. Your Heart Home

5. This Is The Sound Of Your Voice

6. Hold Me In The Fire

7. Years That Fall

8. Never Really Tire

9. These Lies

10. What If Nothing Breaks?

11. Talking About Hope

12. The Forest Is The Path

Snow Patrol will also embark on a UK and Ireland tour in February 2025, which will include a date at The O2 London and culminate in a show at Belfast's SSE Arena.

Fans who pre-order the new album from the band’s store will get access to tour pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 5th June at 10am BST.

Tickets go on general sale here on 7th June from 10am BST.

Snow Patrol's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

See Snow Patrol's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates here: