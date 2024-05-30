Snow Patrol announce new album, unveil The Beginning single & share 2025 tour dates

Snow Patrol have announced a new album for 2024. Picture: Tom Beard

By Jenny Mensah

Gary Lightbody and co have announced the details of their eight studio album, The Forest Is A Path, while sharing tour dates for next year.

Snow Patrol have shared the details of their new album, its lead single and a UK and Ireland tour for 2025.

The Forest Is the Path is the band's first studio release in six years and is set for release on 13th December 2024.

From it comes stunning reflective lead single The Beginning, which you can listen to below:

Snow Patrol - The Beginning (Lyric Video)

Garry Lightbody says the record is “an album rooted in reflection, introspection and interrogation” and is about “the idea of love from the distance of time."

The frontman explained: “I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time, 10 years or more, so love from a distance to me meant the way a relationship sits in your memory from a distance of, say, 10 years. That’s not something I’d previously thought about as a way to write about love.

"So it’s like, when you’re in love, you’re standing in the lobby of the Empire State Building. When you’ve broken up with that person, you’re out in the street. You can still see the building, but you’re not in there anymore. And when it’s 10 years later, now you’re standing in Brooklyn looking at the Manhattan skyline."

See the artwork for The Forest Is The Path and pre-order or pre-save it here.

Snow Patrol's The Forest Is The Path album artwork. Picture: Press

See The tracklist for The Forest Is The Path below:

1. All

2. The Beginning

3. Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost

4. Your Heart Home

5. This Is The Sound Of Your Voice

6. Hold Me In The Fire

7. Years That Fall

8. Never Really Tire

9. These Lies

10. What If Nothing Breaks?

11. Talking About Hope

12. The Forest Is The Path

Along with the album announcement comes details of a UK and Ireland tour in February 2025, which will include a date at The O2 London and culminate in a show at Belfast's SSE Arena.

Fans who pre-order the new album from the band’s store will get access to tour pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 5th June at 10am BST.

Tickets go on general sale here on 7th June from 10am BST.

See Snow Patrol's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates here: