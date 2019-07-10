Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody praises Wyldest's Love Island cover of You Could Be Happy

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody gave his seal of approval to Wyldest's cover of the 2006 track which was featured during Amy Hart's emotional departure.

Snow Patrol have praised the band who covered their track on Love Island.

Shoegaze dream-pop trio Wyldest became the focal point of the reality dating show last night (9 July), after their cover of Gary Lightbody and co's You Can Be Happy track featured during Amy Hart's emotional departure.

The heart-wrenching episode left Love Island fans in tears, after the 26-year-old took Curtis Pritchard aside and told him she would leave the villa so he could be happy.

Watch a clip of the moment below, courtesy of ITV2's Love Island.

The scene was made all the more heartbreaking by its accompanying music, which came courtesy of the trio's cover of the Snow Patrol track, which features on their 2006 Eyes Open album.

Listen to the Wyldest's full cover, which features the vocals of Zoe Mead.

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody previously gave the emotional rendition his seal of approval, sharing it on Twitter earlier this month with the caption: "I absolutely love this. Thanks for covering it.gL.x"

I absolutely love this. Thanks for covering it. gL.x https://t.co/apS2L4GImZ — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) July 2, 2019

Speaking about how it felt to feature on the memorable episode of Love Island, Mead told Radio X: "I didn't fathom just how much of a big deal it was until my phone kept me up all night buzzing with notifications following the show.

"The power of Love Island is real and I am very grateful to get the music out to a new set of people."

On how it felt to get the "absolutely gobsmacking" seal of approval from the band, she said: "I am a huge Snow Patrol fan. I listened to Gary's songwriting on repeat as a kid and recently got back into it.

"[I've been] listening a lot to his early stuff that I feel so strongly was incredibly influential - especially to indie bands."

Who are Wyldest?

Wyldest are a North London trio comprised of Zoe Mead, Jack Gooderham and Mariin Kallikorm.

Their sound mixes nostalgic shoegaze with hazy melancholic vocals and sumptuous synths.

Wyldest band, whose cover of Snow Patrol's You Could Be Happy featured on Love Island 2019. Picture: Press

Mead, Gooderham and Kallikorm hail from Swindon, Milton Keynes and Estonia respectively and they formed in London after Mead put out an advert looking for musicians to play live with.

This year saw the band release their debut album Dream Chaos, which includes the tracks Rolling Waves, Gravity and Headrush.

Listen to the latter here:

Wyldest are set to play a gig at The Old Blue Last in London on 23 July, supported by Big Society and Parliamo.

We're happy to announce that @thebigsocietyband & @ParliamoBand will be supporting @Wyldest at The Old Blue Last



Get Your Tickets Here: https://t.co/CJQC5FimsQ pic.twitter.com/bIylMOAwED — Killing Moon Live (@Killingmoonlive) June 24, 2019

