Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody praises Wyldest's Love Island cover of You Could Be Happy

10 July 2019, 13:37 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 15:28

Snow Patrol
Snow Patrol. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody gave his seal of approval to Wyldest's cover of the 2006 track which was featured during Amy Hart's emotional departure.

Snow Patrol have praised the band who covered their track on Love Island.

Shoegaze dream-pop trio Wyldest became the focal point of the reality dating show last night (9 July), after their cover of Gary Lightbody and co's You Can Be Happy track featured during Amy Hart's emotional departure.

The heart-wrenching episode left Love Island fans in tears, after the 26-year-old took Curtis Pritchard aside and told him she would leave the villa so he could be happy.

Watch a clip of the moment below, courtesy of ITV2's Love Island.

The scene was made all the more heartbreaking by its accompanying music, which came courtesy of the trio's cover of the Snow Patrol track, which features on their 2006 Eyes Open album.

Listen to the Wyldest's full cover, which features the vocals of Zoe Mead.

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody previously gave the emotional rendition his seal of approval, sharing it on Twitter earlier this month with the caption: "I absolutely love this. Thanks for covering it.gL.x"

Speaking about how it felt to feature on the memorable episode of Love Island, Mead told Radio X: "I didn't fathom just how much of a big deal it was until my phone kept me up all night buzzing with notifications following the show.

"The power of Love Island is real and I am very grateful to get the music out to a new set of people."

On how it felt to get the "absolutely gobsmacking" seal of approval from the band, she said: "I am a huge Snow Patrol fan. I listened to Gary's songwriting on repeat as a kid and recently got back into it.

"[I've been] listening a lot to his early stuff that I feel so strongly was incredibly influential - especially to indie bands."

Find out more about the band here...

Who are Wyldest?

Wyldest are a North London trio comprised of Zoe Mead, Jack Gooderham and Mariin Kallikorm.

Their sound mixes nostalgic shoegaze with hazy melancholic vocals and sumptuous synths.

Wyldest band, whose cover of Snow Patrol's You Could Be Happy featured on Love Island 2019
Wyldest band, whose cover of Snow Patrol's You Could Be Happy featured on Love Island 2019. Picture: Press

Mead, Gooderham and Kallikorm hail from Swindon, Milton Keynes and Estonia respectively and they formed in London after Mead put out an advert looking for musicians to play live with.

This year saw the band release their debut album Dream Chaos, which includes the tracks Rolling Waves, Gravity and Headrush.

Listen to the latter here:

Wyldest are set to play a gig at The Old Blue Last in London on 23 July, supported by Big Society and Parliamo.

VIDEO: The Voice Of Love Island Iain Stirling Talks Wooing With Moyles

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

The cast of American Pie

American Pie cast share reunion selfie to celebrate film's 20th anniversary
A screenshot from the trailer of Mulan 2020

Disney's Mulan live-action remake starring Yifei Liu: cast, trailers, release date & more
Danny Dyer at the NTAs 2019

Danny Dyer could be set to star in a sequel for The Business film
Stranger Things 3 official trailer

Stranger Things fans react as series 3 is released on Netflix
The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park trailer

The Cure's 40th Anniversary Live In Hyde Park film: How to buy tickets

The Cure

Latest On Radio X

Catfish And The Bottlemen 2019

Radio X Presents Catfish And The Bottlemen: Buy tickets here

Catfish And The Bottlemen

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers at Glastonbury 2019

The Killers' Glastonbury set broke records to become loudest in festival's history

The Killers

The Who in concert at Charlton 1976

The loudest bands of all time

Lists

Jack White

QUIZ: Match the famous rock star to the member of their duo

Quizzes

Second albums

The best follow-up albums of all time

Lists

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' surprise three-track live EP: why is it titled 00950025?

Foo Fighters