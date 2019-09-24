Razorlight announce 2019 December tour

24 September 2019, 15:41

Johnny Borrell and co will embark on tour dates at the end of the year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Razorlight have announced live dates for winter 2019.

Johnny Borrell and the noughties indie rockers have confirmed they're set to embark on headline dates throughout December, including a gig at London's Electric Ballroom.

Fans can expect to hear a career-spanning set from the band which includes the likes of Rip It Up, Stumble and Fall, Golden Touch, Somewhere Else, America, Before I Fall To Pieces, In the Morning and tracks from their 2018 comeback album Olympus Sleeping.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from razorlightofficial.com

See Razorlight's 2019 December UK tour dates:

Sunday 1 December 2019 – LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 2 December 2019 – LINCOLN, Engine Shed

Wednesday 4 December 2019 – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Thursday 5 December 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle University

Friday 6 December 2019 – LEICESTER, O2 Academy Leicester

Saturday 7 December 2019 – NORWICH, LCR UEA

Monday 9 December 2019 – GLASGOW, Barrowland Ballroom

Tuesday 10 December 2019 – LIVERPOOL, Liverpool Guild of Students 

Thursday 12 December 2019 – MARGATE, Winter Gardens

Friday 13 December 2019 – OXFORD, O2 Academy Oxford

Saturday 14 December 2019 – LONDON, Electric Brixton

