Razorlight announce 2019 December tour

Johnny Borrell and co will embark on tour dates at the end of the year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Razorlight have announced live dates for winter 2019.

Johnny Borrell and the noughties indie rockers have confirmed they're set to embark on headline dates throughout December, including a gig at London's Electric Ballroom.

Fans can expect to hear a career-spanning set from the band which includes the likes of Rip It Up, Stumble and Fall, Golden Touch, Somewhere Else, America, Before I Fall To Pieces, In the Morning and tracks from their 2018 comeback album Olympus Sleeping.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from razorlightofficial.com

ANNOUNCEMENT! 🚨We're incredibly excited to be heading on another UK Tour this December. 🤘We'll be playing 11 intimate dates before our tour with @KaiserChiefs , starting at @O2AcademyLeeds and finishing at @electricbrixton 👌Tickets available 9am Friday: https://t.co/d6WjuPiq1h pic.twitter.com/qGJd6UHiLe — Razorlight (@Razorlight) September 23, 2019

See Razorlight's 2019 December UK tour dates:

Sunday 1 December 2019 – LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 2 December 2019 – LINCOLN, Engine Shed

Wednesday 4 December 2019 – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Thursday 5 December 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle University

Friday 6 December 2019 – LEICESTER, O2 Academy Leicester

Saturday 7 December 2019 – NORWICH, LCR UEA

Monday 9 December 2019 – GLASGOW, Barrowland Ballroom

Tuesday 10 December 2019 – LIVERPOOL, Liverpool Guild of Students

Thursday 12 December 2019 – MARGATE, Winter Gardens

Friday 13 December 2019 – OXFORD, O2 Academy Oxford

Saturday 14 December 2019 – LONDON, Electric Brixton



