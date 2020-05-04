Rage Against The Machine reschedule 2020 reunion gigs with question mark over Reading + Leeds slot

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine performs in 2010. Picture: Gustavo A. Munoz/LatinContent via Getty Images

The Killing In The Name outfit have rescheduled their 2020 dates for next year - with their Reading & Leeds slot now uncertain.

Rage Against The Machine have rescheduled their 2020 reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The Killing In The Name outfit were set to travel the length and breadth of the US from this May, but they've now "rerouted" the dates to next year from June to August 2021.

See the band's statement below regarding their rescheduled dates which begins: "Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honoured for the postponed shows."

RATM are also set to play a headline set across the August Bank Holiday weekend at Reading & Leeds 2020, but the UK festival is yet to be postponed or cancelled.

Reading & Leeds Festival last released a statement in early March which read: At this time, Reading/Leeds Festival is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.

"We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.

"If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at: World Health Organisation, UK Government and the NHS."

READ MORE: Will Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 go ahead? Organisers release statement

What are Rage Against The Machine's rescheduled tour dates?

3 June 2021 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

5 June 2021– Las Cruces, NM, Pan American Center

7 June 2021– Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

8 June 2021– Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

11 June 2021 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

12 June 2021– Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

15 June 2021– Portland, OR, Moda Center

17 June 2021 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

19 June 2021 – Vancouver, BC, Pacific Coliseum At The PNE

21 June 2021– Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

23 June 2021 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

25 June 2021 – Winnipeg, MB, Bell Mts Place

2 July 2021 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

3 July 2021 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

5 July 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

7 July 2021 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

9 July 2021 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

10 July 2021 – East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre

12 July 2021 – Chicago, IL, United Center

13 July 2021 – Chicago, IL, United Center

20 July 2021 – Hamilton, ON, Firstontario Centre

22 July 2021 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

23 July 2021 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

26 July 2021 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

27 July 2021 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

29 July 2021 – Buffalo, NY, Keybank Center

6 August 2021– New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7 August 2021 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9 August 2021 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

10 August 2021– New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12 August 2021 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

14 August 2021 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

15 August 2021– Washington DC, Capital One Arena

17 August 2021– Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

19 August 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

20 August 2021 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic