Rage Against The Machine reschedule 2020 reunion gigs with question mark over Reading + Leeds slot
4 May 2020, 10:51 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 11:18
The Killing In The Name outfit have rescheduled their 2020 dates for next year - with their Reading & Leeds slot now uncertain.
Rage Against The Machine have rescheduled their 2020 reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Killing In The Name outfit were set to travel the length and breadth of the US from this May, but they've now "rerouted" the dates to next year from June to August 2021.
See the band's statement below regarding their rescheduled dates which begins: "Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honoured for the postponed shows."
RATM are also set to play a headline set across the August Bank Holiday weekend at Reading & Leeds 2020, but the UK festival is yet to be postponed or cancelled.
Reading & Leeds Festival last released a statement in early March which read: At this time, Reading/Leeds Festival is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.
"We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.
"If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at: World Health Organisation, UK Government and the NHS."
READ MORE: Will Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 go ahead? Organisers release statement
What are Rage Against The Machine's rescheduled tour dates?
3 June 2021 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center
5 June 2021– Las Cruces, NM, Pan American Center
7 June 2021– Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
8 June 2021– Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
11 June 2021 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
12 June 2021– Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
15 June 2021– Portland, OR, Moda Center
17 June 2021 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
19 June 2021 – Vancouver, BC, Pacific Coliseum At The PNE
21 June 2021– Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
23 June 2021 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
25 June 2021 – Winnipeg, MB, Bell Mts Place
2 July 2021 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
3 July 2021 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
5 July 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center
7 July 2021 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
9 July 2021 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
10 July 2021 – East Troy, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre
12 July 2021 – Chicago, IL, United Center
13 July 2021 – Chicago, IL, United Center
20 July 2021 – Hamilton, ON, Firstontario Centre
22 July 2021 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
23 July 2021 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
26 July 2021 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
27 July 2021 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
29 July 2021 – Buffalo, NY, Keybank Center
6 August 2021– New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
7 August 2021 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
9 August 2021 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
10 August 2021– New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
12 August 2021 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
14 August 2021 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena
15 August 2021– Washington DC, Capital One Arena
17 August 2021– Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
19 August 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
20 August 2021 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
