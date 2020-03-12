Coronavirus: Will Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 go ahead? Organisers release statement

Rage Against The Machines' Zack de la Rocha, Liam Gallagher and Stormzy. Picture: 1. Victor Chavez/WireImage 2.Press 3. David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Festival organisers have told fans that the festival is still going ahead, but they are "closely monitoring" the situation.

Reading and Leeds organisers have reassured festival-goers that the event will still go ahead this year.

The festival, which takes place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park from 28-30 August, Bank Holiday Weekend - has sent an email out to fans this week.

As reported by NME: the twin event, where Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher are set to headline, have let fans know they are "closely monitoring" the situation and have told music fans set to attend to follow the most up to date information from various official bodies.

The news comes after a series of festivals including Snowbombing, Coachella and SXWS were either cancelled or postponed.

Their statement read: “At this time, Reading/Leeds Festival is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.

“We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.

“If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at: World Health Organisation, UK Government and the NHS."

See the latest Reading and Leeds line-up below:

Reading and Leeds 2020 line-up so far. Picture: Press

Other acts set to play the festival are Courteeners, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and more.

