Rage Against The Machine to headline Reading & Leeds Festivals

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The politically-charged LA rockers will join Liam Gallagher at the double-headed event in August.

Rage Against The Machine are to headline Reading and Leeds festivals this summer.

The LA rock band will top the bill at Leeds on Friday 28 August and Reading on Sunday 30 August acorss the Bank Holiday weekend. They join Liam Gallagher as the first confirmed acts for this year's festivals.

RATM have announced a full tour of the world to mark their reunion, which marks nine years since they last performed together.

They will perform at Coachella in April and make their way to Europe in the summer, where they'll play Rock en Seine in Paris on 1 September, Ireland's Electric Picnic on 4 September and Lollapalooza Berlin on 6 September.

The band's last album was 2000's Renegades, while in the downtime since Rage last performed, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk collaborated in Prophets Of Rage.