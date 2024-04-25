Iman shares tribute to the late David Bowie on 32nd wedding anniversary

Iman, with the ex model and David Bowie at the Met Gala in 2013. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci , Evan Agostini / Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The wife of the late Ziggy Stardust icon shared a heartfelt message 32 years years on from their civil ceremony.

Iman has paid tribute to David Bowie on what would have been their 32nd anniversary.

The Ziggy Stardust icon died on 10th January 2016 after losing his private battle with cancer and his wife has marked 32 years to the day since they were legally married.

A post from the Heroes legend's official account read on Wednesday (24th April): "IMAN’S MESSAGE TO DAVID ON THEIR 32nd ANNIVERSARY

"On April 24th, 1992, David and Iman married at a registry office civil ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. Iman marked the 32nd anniversary of that event today with a photograph of the couple in Amsterdam taken by Ellen von Unwerth in 2003. (We’ve used a crop of the same image)

"Iman also posted the following message online: “THE YEARS MAY PASS, BUT STILL, YOU STAY AND STAY AND STAY”.

IMAN’S MESSAGE TO DAVID ON THEIR 32nd ANNIVERSARY



On April 24th, 1992, David and Iman married at a registry office civil ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. Iman marked the 32nd anniversary of that event today with a photograph of the couple in Amsterdam taken by Ellen von… pic.twitter.com/b3J1C1eiRL — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) April 24, 2024

Taking to her personal Instagram, she shared pictures of herself on the beach with the icon, with the caption: "April 24th #BowieForever".

The pair also celebrated their marriage on 6th June the same year.

Last year the model, philanthropist and business woman has marked many milestones since losing her husband and on 10th January this year, she marked eight years since his passing with a heartfelt post, which read: "I look up at the sky and talk to you.. What I wouldn't give to hear you talk back."

Two days prior on what would have been Bowie's 77th birthday, Iman simply shared a throwback photo with the caption: "January 8th #BowieForever".

man has previously talked about the notion of finding love again maintaining that she will always think of Bowie as her husband.

“I will never remarry,” she told Net-a-Porter.“I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’

"I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.”She conceded: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now."