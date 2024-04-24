Deep Purple announce new album = 1

Deep Purple are set to release a new record. Picture: Press

The Smoke On The Water legends are set to release a new album

Deep Purple, one of Britain’s most influential bands, will release a brand new album.

The Smoke On The Water rockers, fronted by Ian Gillan, have shared the details for = 1, out on 19th July via earMUSIC.

Their first single to come from the record will be unveiled on 30th April at midnight, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the rip-roaring, rock 'n' roll-laden 13 track studio effort.

Deep Purple's = 1 album artwork. Picture: Press

The album comes as a CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewel case), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), limited Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), limited Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and limited Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions featuring live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, an exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving fans access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 MORE TIME”-tour.

All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet and the bonus DVD features a 60 minute documentary Access All Areas, joining Deep Purple backstage and behind the scenes on tour.

Deep Purple = 1 formats and tracklistiing:

=1 formats:

Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak)

CD (Jewelcase)

2LP (black, 180g, Gtf.)

Ltd. Purple 2LP (180g, Gtf.)

Ltd. Crystal Clear (180g, Gtf.)

Digital

Ltd. Box Set

Box Set Content

2LP Gatefold (180g)

Ltd. CD+DVD Digipak

3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions featuring live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour

Exclusive Collector’s T-shirt (SizeXL)

2x exclusive guitar picks

Art print

Lanyard

Tracklisting (CD/2LP):

Side A:

1. Show Me

2. A Bit On The Side

3. Sharp Shooter

4. Portable Door

Side B:

5. Old-Fangled Thing

6. If I Were You

7. Pictures Of You

8. I’m Saying Nothin’

Side C:

9. Lazy Sod

10. Now You’re Talkin’

11. No Money To Burn

Side D:

12. I’ll Catch You

13. Bleeding Obvious

Tracklisting (DVD):

Disc 1: Audio Tracks 1– 13

Disc 2: Documentary‘Access All Areas’ on DVD.

Subtitles: English, German, Spanish, French

The news comes after the rockers announced their =1 More Time Tour, which will see them bring over half a century of music to arenas across the nation.

They’ll be joined on the string of dates by special guests Reef.

Deep Purple announce 2024 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Visit www.deeppurple.com for more information and to buy tickets.

Deep Purple’s 2024 UK Tour dates:

Monday 4th November: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Wednesday 6th London: The O2

Thursday 7th November: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 9th November: Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 10th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

How to buy tickets: