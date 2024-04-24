Deep Purple announce new album = 1
24 April 2024, 14:28
The Smoke On The Water legends are set to release a new album
Deep Purple, one of Britain’s most influential bands, will release a brand new album.
The Smoke On The Water rockers, fronted by Ian Gillan, have shared the details for = 1, out on 19th July via earMUSIC.
Their first single to come from the record will be unveiled on 30th April at midnight, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the rip-roaring, rock 'n' roll-laden 13 track studio effort.
The album comes as a CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewel case), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), limited Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), limited Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and limited Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions featuring live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, an exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving fans access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 MORE TIME”-tour.
All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet and the bonus DVD features a 60 minute documentary Access All Areas, joining Deep Purple backstage and behind the scenes on tour.
Deep Purple = 1 formats and tracklistiing:
=1 formats:
Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak)
CD (Jewelcase)
2LP (black, 180g, Gtf.)
Ltd. Purple 2LP (180g, Gtf.)
Ltd. Crystal Clear (180g, Gtf.)
Digital
Ltd. Box Set
Box Set Content
2LP Gatefold (180g)
Ltd. CD+DVD Digipak
3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions featuring live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour
Exclusive Collector’s T-shirt (SizeXL)
2x exclusive guitar picks
Art print
Lanyard
Tracklisting (CD/2LP):
Side A:
1. Show Me
2. A Bit On The Side
3. Sharp Shooter
4. Portable Door
Side B:
5. Old-Fangled Thing
6. If I Were You
7. Pictures Of You
8. I’m Saying Nothin’
Side C:
9. Lazy Sod
10. Now You’re Talkin’
11. No Money To Burn
Side D:
12. I’ll Catch You
13. Bleeding Obvious
Tracklisting (DVD):
Disc 1: Audio Tracks 1– 13
Disc 2: Documentary‘Access All Areas’ on DVD.
Subtitles: English, German, Spanish, French
The news comes after the rockers announced their =1 More Time Tour, which will see them bring over half a century of music to arenas across the nation.
They’ll be joined on the string of dates by special guests Reef.
Visit www.deeppurple.com for more information and to buy tickets.
Deep Purple’s 2024 UK Tour dates:
- Monday 4th November: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- Wednesday 6th London: The O2
- Thursday 7th November: Leeds First Direct Arena
- Saturday 9th November: Manchester, AO Arena
- Sunday 10th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro
How to buy tickets:
- O2 Priority and Three venue pre-sales take place on Wednesday 20th March at 10am
- AEG presents, ticket agent and venue resales take place on Thursday 21st March from 10am
- Tickets go on general sale from Friday 22nd March at 10am
- Visit www.aegp.uk/DeepPurple24 for tickets
