Radio X listeners crown 1994 the best year for music in Johnny Vaughan's Guitar Cup

Oasis, Blur, Green Day and Pulp songs all feature in our 1994 playlist.

By Jenny Mensah

The vintage year has come out on top in Johnny Vaughan's Guitar Cup, which pitted iconic years in music against each other in knock-out style rounds.

1994 has been crowned by Radio X fans the best year for music in Johnny Vaughan's Guitar Cup.

The Radio X poll, which kicked off on Monday 28th November, saw 32 years of music battle against each other through daily Twitter votes in a bid to determine the best year of music.

16 'matches' took place over the past few weeks in knock-out style rounds, which eventually saw 1994 and 1995 go head to head in a final poll.

The winning year - which birthed the likes of Oasis anthem Live Forever, Blur's Parklife, Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun and Pulp's Do You Remember The First Time? - came out on top with 55% of the vote.

In one of the tightest matches of the entire tournament, 1995 - which saw the release of the iconic Oasis anthem Wonderwall, Blur's Country House, Elastica's Connection and Smashing Pumpkins' Tonight Tonight - was pipped to the post after only securing 45% of the vote.

Oasis, The Smashing Pumpkins, Radiohead and Elastica songs from 1995 were all runners up. Picture: 1. Dave Hogan/Getty Images 2. Tim Roney/Getty Images 3. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images 4. Radio X 5. Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

The semi-finals saw 1991, with tracks including R.E.M.'s Losing My Religion and 1995, which birthed the likes of Pulp's Common People, face-off against each other- with the latter winning with 67% of the vote to make it to the final.

The penultimate round also witnessed a battle of the decades, but saw 1994 thrash 2004 (despite the year including bangers such as The Killers' Mr. Brightside) with 76% of the vote.

Despite some absolute bangers across the noughties, it became quite clear that the '90s, the decade that birthed Britpop, was a clear favourite.

However, the tournament wasn't without its upsets. 1997 - the year that brought us The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony - crashed out in its Quarter Finals match with 1994 with just 2% of the vote between them. It could have been a very different final.

Get the full results of Johnny Vaughan's Guitar Cup below:

1994 was victorious in Johnny Vaughan's Guitar Cup.

Watch Johnny and Gav select the matches in watching Johnny Vaughan's Guitar Cup draw:

