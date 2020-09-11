Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders voted Radio X listeners' favourite drummer

Arctic Monkeys' wins The Ringos World Cup. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Getty

The Arctic Monkeys drummer defeated Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins to take home the prize on the Johnny Vaughan show poll The Ringos.

Matt Helders has been voted Radio X listeners favourite drummer by being crowned the winner The Ringos on The Johnny Vaughan Show.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer beat off stiff competition for the title from Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, who he faced-off against in a nail-biting final.

Two months ago, Johnny Vaughan and the 4 Til 7 Thang embarked on a celebration of all things tub-thumping!

Named after The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, the competition saw the show launch a poll each week, seeing legends from across the world off rock go head-to-head in a battle of sticksmen.

With everyone from Blink 182's Travis Barker to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith in the mix, the knock out round style competition saw the Sheffield rocker reign supreme, despite being one of the youngest drummers amongst the whole lot!

After Helders and Hawkins, AC/DC's Bill Rudd and The Stone Roses' Reni came in joint third, Travis Barker came in fourth and Chad Smith came in fifth.

Bringing up the rear were Slipknot's Jay Weinberg and Bloc Party's Louise Bartle.

See the results of the 4 Til 7 Thang's The Ringos here:

1st Matt Helders

2nd. Taylor Hawkins

Joint 3rd - Bill Rudd and Reni

4th Travis Barker, Blink 182

5th Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers

6th Jay Weinberg, Slipknot

7th - Louise Bartle, Bloc Party