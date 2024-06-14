Liam Gallagher at Co-op Live Manchester: stage times, support, setlist, tickets, travel & more

Liam Gallagher on his Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman continues his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe dates with four gigs in Manchester. Here's what you need to know.

Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to another trip down memory lane a some important dates on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

After epic shows in Sheffield, Cardiff and London, the former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal debut album with four homecoming shows at the newly opened Co-op Live Manchester.

So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows in this hometown, who will support him and when will he take to the stage?

Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's next dates on his Definitely Maybe tour below.

What are Liam Gallagher's dates at Co-op Live Manchester?

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Cast are among the support acts for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher at Co-op Live Manchester?

Cast will support Liam Gallagher on all four of his homecoming Definitely Maybe dates.

What time is Liam Gallagher on stage in Manchester?*

Doors open: 6.30pm

*More specific stage times are yet to be added, but so far Liam has taken to the stage at 9pm and the support act has started at around 7.30pm.

Keep an eye on the main event page and and Co-op Live's socials for the most up to date information.

Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe intro in Cardiff Arena

What is Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe setlist?

So far, Liam has stuck to the same setlist for all of his dates, so it's fair to assume he will do the same in Manchester. However, with it being a hometown show, can we expect any surprises in store?

See his Definitely Maybe setlist so far below:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker

Up in the Sky

Digsy's Dinner

Bring It On Down

Cloudburst

I Will Believe

Half the World Away

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am the Walrus

Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena

Are there still tickets for Liam Gallagher at the Co-op Live Manchester?

Final tickets to see Liam Gallagher at Co-op Live were released this week. Visit Ticketmaster to buy them.

VIP tickets are also available here.

How to get to the Co-op Live Manchester:

The postcode for Co-Op Live Manchester is M11 3DU.

You can get to the venue on foot, by train, tram, bus, bike, taxi and shuttle bus.

Visit Co-op Live's Getting Here page for more details.

Car parking can be booked here.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away

Where is Liam Gallagher headed next?

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.