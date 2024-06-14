Foo Fighters kick off tour dates and debut new track with first Manchester show: full setlist
14 June 2024, 12:15 | Updated: 14 June 2024, 14:34
Dave Grohl and co played the first of two nights at Emirates Old Trafford and treated their fans to an epic career-spanning set.
Foo Fighters kicked off their UK tour with an epic 3-hour-long performance at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester last night (13th June).
Taking to the stage just after 9pm, Dave Grohl and co treated fans to a 24-track set, which included anthems from throughout their almost three decades together.
After kicking things off with Monkey Wrench, the US rockers treated fans to the likes of Learn To Fly, The Pretender, Times Like These, My Hero and Best of You, alongside tracks from their more recent works such as Rescued, Under You and The Sky Is a Neighborhood.
The band also gave their Unconditional track its world debut, marking their first official song with drummer Josh Freese as a member.
FOO FIGHTERS JUST DEBUTED THEIR FIRST ORIGINAL SONG WITH JOSH FREESE ON THE DRUMS IN MANCHESTER MY HEAD IS SPINNING SOMEBODY HOLD ME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6JFcYE59LT— ilenia 🛸 (@l0ngroadtoruin) June 13, 2024
After dedicating Aurora to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band went on to return for an encore, where they performed The Teacher – Grohl’s tribute to his late mother Virginia - before playing their everlasting Everlong anthem.
Foo Fighters smashed it as always in Manchester tonight - even if the weather wasn't screaming mid-June! 🌧🥶 pic.twitter.com/wqN74XCFxs— David Forde (@DavidForde92) June 13, 2024
See Foo Fighters’ setlist at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on Thursday 13th June 2024:
- Monkey Wrench
- Learn to Fly
- No Son of Mine
- Rescued
- The Pretender
- Times Like These
- Generator
- Stacked Actors
- Medicine at Midnight
- Walk
- Statues
- Under You
- My Hero
- This Is a Call
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Arlandria
- These Days
- Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs / I've Got a Tiger by the Tail
- All My Life
- Unconditional
- Aurora
- Best of You
- Encore:
- The Teacher
- Everlong
Foo Fighters continue their UK All or Nothing At All tour dates on Saturday 15th June with another date at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, before heading to Glasgow's Hampden Park.
Their outdoor dates will see them touch down at London Stadium for a duo of gigs next week.
See the rest of their live dates below.
What are Foo Fighters' 2024 UK Tour dates?
- 13th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester (with Wet Leg and Loose Articles)
- 15th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester (with Courtney Barnett and Chroma)
- 17th June 2024: Hampden Park, Glasgow (with Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood)
- 20th June 2024: London Stadium (with Wet Leg and Shame)
- 22nd June 2024: London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)
- 25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)
- 27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)