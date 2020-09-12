Matt Helders reacts as he's named Radio X’s favourite drummer: “I don’t know how I got past Reni"

Matt Helders plays with Iggy pop at The Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Arctic Monkeys rocker has commented to coming out top in the 4 Til 7 Thang's The Ringos poll.

Matt Helders has reacted to being dubbed Radio X's listeners' favourite drummer.

The Arctic Monkeys' sticksman reigned victorious in The Ringos, winning him the title ahead of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins in a tense final.

Reacting to the fact he'd even got to the final of the competition - which saw the likes of Blink 182's Travis Barker and Red Hot Chili Peppers' compete in the knock-out style poll - the Brianstorm rocker said: "Don’t know how I got passed Reni to be honest".

Two months ago, Johnny Vaughan and the 4 Til 7 Thang embarked on a celebration of all things tub-thumping!

Named after The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, the competition saw the show launch a poll each week, seeing legends from across the world off rock go head-to-head.

With everyone from Blink 182's Travis Barker to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith in the mix, the knock out round style competition saw the Sheffield rocker reign supreme, despite being one of the youngest drummers amongst the whole lot!

After Helders and Hawkins, AC/DC's Bill Rudd and The Stone Roses' Reni came in joint third, Travis Barker came in fourth and Chad Smith came in fifth.

Bringing up the rear were Slipknot's Jay Weinberg and Bloc Party's Louise Bartle.

See the results of the 4 Til 7 Thang's The Ringos here:

1st Matt Helders

2nd. Taylor Hawkins

Joint 3rd - Bill Rudd and Reni

4th Travis Barker, Blink 182

5th Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers

6th Jay Weinberg, Slipknot

7th - Louise Bartle, Bloc Party