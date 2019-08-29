The 25 best albums of 1994

29 August 2019, 13:05 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 17:24

Take a trip back to the year of Parklife, Definitely Maybe, Live Through This, Ill Communication and the last days of Kurt Cobain.

  1. Green Day - Dookie

    1 February 1994: The trio's third album (and major label debut) saw them hit the big time with hits like Basket Case, Longview, When i Come Around and Welcome To Paradise.

    Green Day - Dookie album cover
    Green Day - Dookie album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Therapy? - Troublegum

    7 February 1994: The fourth album from the Northern Irish band featured the track Screamager, plus a cover of Joy Division's Isolation.

    Therapy? - Troublegum album cover
    Therapy? - Troublegum album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Beck - Mellow Gold

    1 March 1994: Mr Hansen's third album included the classic Loser, which was first released as a single in 1993.

    Beck - Mellow Gold album cover
    Beck - Mellow Gold album cover. Picture: Press

  4. Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral

    8 March 1994: The second studio album from Trent Reznor’s industrial noise project featured March Of The Pigs, Closer and the original version of Hurt, later covered by Johnny Cash.

    Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral album cover
    Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral album cover. Picture: Press

  5. Soundgarden - Superunknown

    8 March 1994: The fourth album from Chris Cornell's rock monsters included the hit Black Hole Sun and the brilliant Spoonman.

    Soundgarden - Superunknown album cover
    Soundgarden - Superunknown album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Original Soundtrack - The Crow

    29 March 1994: The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, Stone Temple Pilots and more dark rock legends lined up to contribute to the soundtrack to the film of the cult comic book. Star Brandon Lee was killed in a tragic accident during production, casting a shadow over the enterprise, but the music endures.

    Original Soundtrack - The Crow album cover
    Original Soundtrack - The Crow album cover. Picture: Press

  7. Morrissey - Vauxhall And I

    14 March 1994: Moz's fourth solo album featured Hold On To Your Friends and The More You Ignore Me The Closer I Get.

    Morrissey - Vauxhall And I album cover
    Morrissey - Vauxhall And I album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Primal Scream - GIve Out But Don't Give Up

    28 March 1994: The fourth album by Bobby Gillespie and co featured the storming tracks Rocks and Jailbird.

    Primal Scream - GIve Out But Don't Give Up album cover
    Primal Scream - GIve Out But Don't Give Up album cover. Picture: Press

  9. Hole - Live Through This

    12 April 1994: Courtney Love's second album was released only four days after the body of husband Kurt Cobain was found dead. The album took on a whole new meaning and tracks included Doll Parts and Miss World.

    Hole - Live Through This album cover
    Hole - Live Through This album cover. Picture: Press

  10. Pulp - His 'N' Hers

    18 April 1994: The band's fourth album saw Jarvis Cocker's eccentric wordsmithery make the mainstream, thanks to tracks like Babies and Do You Remember The First Time?

    Pulp - His 'N' Hers album cover
    Pulp - His 'N' Hers album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Blur - Parklife

    25 April 1994: The band released their third album, which set the Britpop train rolling in earnest and included the title track, Girls And Boys, End Of A Century, To The End and This Is A Low.

    Blur - Parklife album cover
    Blur - Parklife album cover. Picture: Press

  12. Weezer - Weezer (The Blue Album)

    10 May 1994: River Cuomo put nerd-rock back on the map with this classic debut, which included Buddy Holly, Say It Ain't So and Undone (The Sweater Song).

    Weezer - Weezer (The Blue Album) cover
    Weezer - Weezer (The Blue Album) cover. Picture: Press

  13. Beastie Boys - Ill Communication

    31 May 1994: The trio's fourth album featured the classics Sabotage, Sure Shot and Root Down.

    Beastie Boys - Ill Communication album cover
    Beastie Boys - Ill Communication album cover. Picture: Press

  14. The Prodigy - Music For The Jilted Generation

    4 July 1994: The second album from the band featured the classics No Good (Start The Dance) and Poison.

    The Prodigy - Music For The Jilted Generation album cover
    The Prodigy - Music For The Jilted Generation album cover. Picture: Press

  15. Portishead - Dummy

    22 August 1994: The Bristol trip hop collective released their debut album, which included Sour Times, and Glory Box.

    Portishead - Dummy album cover
    Portishead - Dummy album cover. Picture: Press

  16. Orbital - Snivilisation

    22 August 1994: The dance duo released their third album, which included Sad But True, featuring guest vocals from Alison Goldfrapp.

    Orbital - Snivilisation album cover
    Orbital - Snivilisation album cover. Picture: Press

  17. Jeff Buckley - Grace

    23 August 1994: Buckley released his only studio album in 1994, three years before his untimely death. It features Hallelujah, Lilac Wine and Last Goodbye.

    Jeff Buckley - Grace album cover
    Jeff Buckley - Grace album cover. Picture: Press

  18. Oasis - Definitely Maybe

    29 August 1994: The Gallaghers released their classic debut album, which included Shakermaker, Live Forever, Supersonic, Rock And Roll Star and Cigarettes And Alcohol.

    Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover
    Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover. Picture: Press

  19. Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible

    29 August 1994: The third album by the Welsh band was the last to be released before Richey Edwards disappeared in February 1995. Tracks included Faster, PCP, Revol and She Is Suffering.

    Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible album cover
    Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible album cover. Picture: Press

  20. R.E.M. - Monster

    27 September 1994: The band's ninth album included What's The Frequency Kenneth?, Crush With Eyeliner and Michael Stipe's tribute to Kurt Cobain, Let Me In.

    R.E.M. - Monster album cover
    R.E.M. - Monster album cover. Picture: Press

  21. The Cranberries - No Need To Argue

    3 October 1994: Fronted by the greatly-missed Dolores O'Riordan, this was the Irish band’s commercial peak, spawning the hit Zombie and the sweet Ode To My Family.

    The Cranberries - No Need To Argue album cover
    The Cranberries - No Need To Argue album cover. Picture: Press

  22. Suede - Dog Man Star

    10 October 1994: The second album from the Britpop stalwarts was the last to feature guitarist Bernard Butler and featured We Are The Pigs and The Wild Ones.

    Suede - Dog Man Star album cover
    Suede - Dog Man Star album cover. Picture: Press

  23. Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York

    1 November 1994: Originally recorded in November 1993, the session was repeatedly endlessly on MTV in the weeks following Kurt Cobain's death in April of 1994. As well as acoustic versions of Nirvana songs like About A Girl and All Apologies, the show featured covers of Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World and the traditional blues song Where Did You Sleep Last Night.

    Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York album cover
    Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York album cover. Picture: Press

  24. Pearl Jam - Vitalogy

    22 November 1994: The fourth album by Eddie Vedder's anthemic rockers featured Spin The Black Circle and Dissident.

    Pearl Jam - Vitalogy album cover
    Pearl Jam - Vitalogy album cover. Picture: Press

  25. The Stone Roses - The Second Coming

    5 December 1994: At last! The band finally released the follow-up to their debut album… five years later. Tracks included Love Spreads, Ten Storey Love Song and Begging You.

    The Stone Roses - The Second Coming album cover
    The Stone Roses - The Second Coming album cover. Picture: Press

Latest Lists

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, live UK 1989

The best Manchester bands of all time

Best Manchester Albums

The 25 best Manchester albums of all time

Happy Mondays, Oasis, Joy Division, The Smiths, The Stone Roses

The 50 best songs from Manchester

Dave Rowntree, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Alex James of Blur, 1991

These famous bands changed their names... from what?

Best Debut Singles

The 50 best debut singles

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis in November 1994

Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song

Oasis

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher in the official video for Cigarettes & Alcohol

Noel Gallagher didn't want Oasis to release Cigarettes & Alcohol as a single

Oasis

Liam Gallagher 2019

Buy tickets to Radio X presents Liam Gallagher and very special guest Sam Fender

Liam Gallagher

Oasis - Definitely Maybe silver vinyl edition

Win limited edition Oasis Definitely Maybe vinyl

Win

Oasis 1994: Tony McCarroll, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan

QUIZ: Guess the Oasis Song title from the emojis

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher in 2019

Liam Gallagher pitches “Oasis: The Musical” on Twitter

Oasis