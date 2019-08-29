The 25 best albums of 1994

Take a trip back to the year of Parklife, Definitely Maybe, Live Through This, Ill Communication and the last days of Kurt Cobain.

Green Day - Dookie 1 February 1994: The trio's third album (and major label debut) saw them hit the big time with hits like Basket Case, Longview, When i Come Around and Welcome To Paradise. Green Day - Dookie album cover. Picture: Press

Therapy? - Troublegum 7 February 1994: The fourth album from the Northern Irish band featured the track Screamager, plus a cover of Joy Division's Isolation. Therapy? - Troublegum album cover. Picture: Press

Beck - Mellow Gold 1 March 1994: Mr Hansen's third album included the classic Loser, which was first released as a single in 1993. Beck - Mellow Gold album cover. Picture: Press

Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral 8 March 1994: The second studio album from Trent Reznor’s industrial noise project featured March Of The Pigs, Closer and the original version of Hurt, later covered by Johnny Cash. Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral album cover. Picture: Press

Soundgarden - Superunknown 8 March 1994: The fourth album from Chris Cornell's rock monsters included the hit Black Hole Sun and the brilliant Spoonman. Soundgarden - Superunknown album cover. Picture: Press

Original Soundtrack - The Crow 29 March 1994: The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, Stone Temple Pilots and more dark rock legends lined up to contribute to the soundtrack to the film of the cult comic book. Star Brandon Lee was killed in a tragic accident during production, casting a shadow over the enterprise, but the music endures. Original Soundtrack - The Crow album cover. Picture: Press

Morrissey - Vauxhall And I 14 March 1994: Moz's fourth solo album featured Hold On To Your Friends and The More You Ignore Me The Closer I Get. Morrissey - Vauxhall And I album cover. Picture: Press

Primal Scream - GIve Out But Don't Give Up 28 March 1994: The fourth album by Bobby Gillespie and co featured the storming tracks Rocks and Jailbird. Primal Scream - GIve Out But Don't Give Up album cover. Picture: Press

Hole - Live Through This 12 April 1994: Courtney Love's second album was released only four days after the body of husband Kurt Cobain was found dead. The album took on a whole new meaning and tracks included Doll Parts and Miss World. Hole - Live Through This album cover. Picture: Press

Pulp - His 'N' Hers 18 April 1994: The band's fourth album saw Jarvis Cocker's eccentric wordsmithery make the mainstream, thanks to tracks like Babies and Do You Remember The First Time? Pulp - His 'N' Hers album cover. Picture: Press

Blur - Parklife 25 April 1994: The band released their third album, which set the Britpop train rolling in earnest and included the title track, Girls And Boys, End Of A Century, To The End and This Is A Low. Blur - Parklife album cover. Picture: Press

Weezer - Weezer (The Blue Album) 10 May 1994: River Cuomo put nerd-rock back on the map with this classic debut, which included Buddy Holly, Say It Ain't So and Undone (The Sweater Song). Weezer - Weezer (The Blue Album) cover. Picture: Press

Beastie Boys - Ill Communication 31 May 1994: The trio's fourth album featured the classics Sabotage, Sure Shot and Root Down. Beastie Boys - Ill Communication album cover. Picture: Press

The Prodigy - Music For The Jilted Generation 4 July 1994: The second album from the band featured the classics No Good (Start The Dance) and Poison. The Prodigy - Music For The Jilted Generation album cover. Picture: Press

Portishead - Dummy 22 August 1994: The Bristol trip hop collective released their debut album, which included Sour Times, and Glory Box. Portishead - Dummy album cover. Picture: Press

Orbital - Snivilisation 22 August 1994: The dance duo released their third album, which included Sad But True, featuring guest vocals from Alison Goldfrapp. Orbital - Snivilisation album cover. Picture: Press

Jeff Buckley - Grace 23 August 1994: Buckley released his only studio album in 1994, three years before his untimely death. It features Hallelujah, Lilac Wine and Last Goodbye. Jeff Buckley - Grace album cover. Picture: Press

Oasis - Definitely Maybe 29 August 1994: The Gallaghers released their classic debut album, which included Shakermaker, Live Forever, Supersonic, Rock And Roll Star and Cigarettes And Alcohol. Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible 29 August 1994: The third album by the Welsh band was the last to be released before Richey Edwards disappeared in February 1995. Tracks included Faster, PCP, Revol and She Is Suffering. Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible album cover. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Monster 27 September 1994: The band's ninth album included What's The Frequency Kenneth?, Crush With Eyeliner and Michael Stipe's tribute to Kurt Cobain, Let Me In. R.E.M. - Monster album cover. Picture: Press

The Cranberries - No Need To Argue 3 October 1994: Fronted by the greatly-missed Dolores O'Riordan, this was the Irish band’s commercial peak, spawning the hit Zombie and the sweet Ode To My Family. The Cranberries - No Need To Argue album cover. Picture: Press

Suede - Dog Man Star 10 October 1994: The second album from the Britpop stalwarts was the last to feature guitarist Bernard Butler and featured We Are The Pigs and The Wild Ones. Suede - Dog Man Star album cover. Picture: Press

Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York 1 November 1994: Originally recorded in November 1993, the session was repeatedly endlessly on MTV in the weeks following Kurt Cobain's death in April of 1994. As well as acoustic versions of Nirvana songs like About A Girl and All Apologies, the show featured covers of Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World and the traditional blues song Where Did You Sleep Last Night. Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In New York album cover. Picture: Press

Pearl Jam - Vitalogy 22 November 1994: The fourth album by Eddie Vedder's anthemic rockers featured Spin The Black Circle and Dissident. Pearl Jam - Vitalogy album cover. Picture: Press