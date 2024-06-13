Catfish and the Bottlemen announce The Balcony 10th anniversary release

Catfish and the Bottlemen announce 10th anniversary version of The Balcony. Picture: Sara Getson/Press

The Welsh rockers have detailed a special reissue of their multi Platinum-selling debut album.

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a special anniversary reissue of their multi Platinum-selling breakthrough debut album The Balcony.

The re-release, which is set for 13th September 2024, will be available on limited edition 1CD, Cassette and ultra-clear 2LP with inverted white artwork and 6 bonus tracks.

The 2LP, 1CD and cassette releases feature the original track listing plus special acoustic versions of Cocoon, Kathleen and Pacifier, recorded in 2015 for 1 Mic 1 Take, the Rango (single version), bonus track ASA and Ewan McGregor’s 2015 acoustic cover of Hourglass.

Fans can also access a 7” box set, limited to just 2,000 copies worldwide, which features the full album, plus the Scottish actor's cover and ASA available on a 7” for the first time since the original pressing 10 years ago.

Catfish and the Bottlemen's The Balcony inverted artwork. Picture: Press

Written by Van McCann and recorded in London’s Chapel Studios with producer Jim Abiss (Adele, Arctic Monkeys),

The Balcony propelled Catfish and the Bottlemen into the UK top 10 and the public consciousness, scooping them the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough Act in 2016.

Featuring the BPI Platinum certified hits Cocoon and Kathleen, as well as another 4 certified Gold singles, its infectious, arena-ready riffs and relatable lyrics about small town teenage life won the band legions of fans.

The Balcony 10th Anniversary track listing:

7" Singles Box (album versions)

Disc1

Side A: Homesick

Disc 2

Side A: Rango

Side B: ASA

Disc 3

Side A: Fallout

Side B: Sidewinder

Disc 4

Side A: Hourglass

Side B: Hourglass (Ewen McGregor version)

Disc 5

Side A: Kathleen

Side B: Business

Disc 6

Side A: Cocoon

Side B: 26

Disc 6

Side A: Pacifier

Side B: Tyrant

2LP

Disc 1 - Side A

Homesick

Kathleen

Cocoon

Fallout

Pacifier

Disc 1 - Side B

Hourglass

Business

26

Rango

Sidewinder

Tyrants

Disc 2 - Side A

Kathleen (Acoustic)

Cocoon (Acoustic)

Pacifier (Acoustic)

Disc 2 - Side B

Rango (single version)

ASA

Hourglass (Ewan Mcgregor Version)

The news of the reissue comes after Catfish and the Bottlemen sold out their biggest ever show, at the 32,000 capacity Sefton Park in Liverpool just a week after going on sale.

The Liverpool concert takes place on 11th July 2024, before the band play three huge open air shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh the same month.

This summer will also see Catfish make their epic return to the Reading & Leeds Festival mainstage, which they'll headline for the second time in their history.

Not content with storming the UK stages this summer, McCann and co will also play Dublin’s RDS Simmonscourt on 31st August before heading off on extensive tours of Australia and the US, with nearly half of these huge global shows already sold out.