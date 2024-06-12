Foo Fighters at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

Dave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters in 2024. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co will play a duo of dates at the Manchester cricket ground this week. Find out who joins them and when to expect them on stage.

Foo Fighters are set to kick off the UK leg of their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour this week with two dates in Manchester.

Dave Grohl and co will take to the stage at Emirates Old Trafford to play a career-spanning set, while showcasing their last studio album But Here We Are.

The dates - which are part of the band's first official UK tour since the death of their beloved drummer, Taylor Hawkins - will no doubt be an emotional one.

So find out everything you need to know about Foo Fighters at Emirates Old Trafford, including when gates open, who's supporting, what the stage times are and what you're likely to hear the Everlong rockers to play on their setlist, below:

What are Foo Fighters' Emirates Old Trafford dates?

Foo Fighters will play two dates at the Manchester cricket ground on Thursday 13th and Saturday 15th June 2024.

Who's supporting Foo Fighters in Manchester?

Support for Dave Grohl and co's at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday 13th June comes from Isle of Wight rockers Wet Leg and Manchester's own Loose Articles.

On Saturday 15th June, the Foos will be joined by Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett and South Wales outfit Chroma.

What are the stage times for Foo Fighters at Emirates Old Trafford?*

13th June 2024:

Gates: 4.00pm

Loose Articles : 5.25pm - 5.55pm

Wet Leg : 6.15pm - 7.00pm

Foo Fighters : 7.30pm - 10.30pm

Curfew : 10.30pm

*Stage times are approximate and a guide. Please ensure you arrive in good time and keep an eye on Foo Fighters and Emirates Old Traffords socials for full details.

See the frequently asked questions for Foo Fighters at Emirates Old Trafford here.

Wet Leg are among the acts supporting Foo Fighters in Manchester . Picture: Hollie Fernando / Press

What will Foo Fighters' play on their setlist in Manchester?

Dave Grohl and co will no doubt treat fans to a career-spanning set, which includes some tracts from their most recently album But Here We Are. The band have also paid tribute to their late drummer Aurora, so it's likely fans will hear the track during their UK dates.

See their dates at their recent Welcome To Rockville set at Daytona Beach, California on 11th May for an idea of what they'll play.

All My Life No Son of Mine Rescued The Pretender Times Like These La Dee Da Breakout Medicine at Midnight Walk Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / March of the Pigs Eruption / Hot for Teacher (Van Halen with Wolfgang Van Halen) My Hero (Dave solo into full band; dedicated to Wolfgang & Eddie Van Halen) The Sky Is a Neighborhood Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover) Learn to Fly These Days Monkey Wrench Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins) Best of You The Teacher Everlong

How to get to Emirates Old Trafford Manchester:

The postcode for Emirates Old Trafford Manchester is M16 0PX.

You can get to the venue by Car, Metrolink, Bus, Train, Metroshuttle and more.

Visit Emirates Old Trafford's How To Find Us page and their Plan Your Visit page for full information.

Are there still tickets available for Foo Fighters at Emirates Old Trafford?

There are very limited tickets to see Foo Fighters at Emirates Old Trafford. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

What are Foo Fighters' 2024 UK Tour dates?

13th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester (with Wet Leg and Loose Articles)

15th June 2024: Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, Manchester (with Courtney Barnett and Chroma)

17th June 2024: Hampden Park, Glasgow (with Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood)

20th June 2024: London Stadium (with Wet Leg and Shame)

22nd June 2024: London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

25th June 2024 Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with Wet Leg and Himalayas)

27th June 2024 Villa Park, Birmingham (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)