The Prodigy share post on mental health as Keith Flint inquest is heard

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

The band have shared a number of helplines and urged people to reach out and "not suffer in silence" after the loss of their frontman.

The Prodigy have shared posts on social media regarding mental health two months after the tragic passing of their frontman.

Keith Flint was found dead, aged 49, at his home on 4 March 2019, and his funeral took place the same month. Now his former bandmates have urged their fans "do not suffer in silence".

Taking to Twitter, Firestarter outfit began: "t has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all... (1/2)"

The continued: "For professional advice in the UK please visit http://www.mind.org.uk | http://www.thecalmzone.net | http://www.samaritans.org For local services around the world, please seek help here: http://www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html … (2/2)"

Watch Johnny Vaughan pay tribute to Keith Flint:

Their post comes as an inquest into the death of the icon was given an "open conclusion".

The inquest found that cocaine, alcohol and codeine was found in Flint's system, and that he died by hanging.

As reported by Sky News, in a short hearing on Wednesday (8 May), Essex Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said there wasn't enough evidence to suggest Flint intended to end his life.

She said in her summary: "To record [suicide], I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death.

"Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that."

However, Beasley-Murray also argued that there was insufficient evidence to conclude The Prodigy singer's death was an accident, "larking around and it all went horribly wrong".

Watch Keith Flint talk about always looking forward as a band:

Meanwhile, a Keith Flint tribute at Glastonbury 2019 has been cancelled.

The late Prodigy frontman was due to be honoured with a DJ set from his former bandmate Gizz Butt in the festival's popular area, Shangri-La, this year.

However, as The Metro reports, Butt decided to pull out of The Keith Flint Appreciation Hour, due to the slot being seen "as an act of self promotion".

In a now deleted Facebook post, he wrote: "I’m sorry to say this but I’m going to pull out of DJ’ing the Keith Flint appreciation hour. People are seeing it as an act of self promotion and I never wanted that. Also it’s getting so big with the press and I don’t feel worthy of it."

See an image of his post below:

Gizz Butt cancels Keith Flint Glastonbury tribute as he doesn't want to cause "upset". Picture: Facebook / Gizz Butt

Going on to clarify his stance, the guitarist wrote: "Thank you for all the encouragement and the love. It’s amazing to see that amount of support. My reason for standing down isn’t anything to do with internet trolls though.

"It’s due to the reason that it’s messing with the heads of some people that are closest to Keith and it’s causing upset and I never intended for that to happen."

He continued: "I will do something for the benefit of mental health, but it won't be seen as capitalising on a tragic situation. It will be something else."

The Janus Stark rocker concluded: "Prodigy fans, you know what where I'm coming from with this statement. I'm sorry that I can't do this. You know I'd like to but I want to respect other people's emotions and wishes and for this reason I must stand down."

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/