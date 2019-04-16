Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full line-ups & posters by area so far

The Somerset festival is beginning to drop the line ups for each of their famous areas. Find out all the acts being added to the bill here...

Glastonbury 2019 has shared more of the acts set to perform at Worthy Farm this year.

The famous Somerset festival, which takes place from 26-30 June 2019, has already confirmed headliners in Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers, and shared its first line-up poster which includes names such as Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, Vampire Weekend and much more.

See it here...

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

Since then, the famous music event, which was founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, has begun to share the line-up posters for its individual areas.

See them here so far...

Field of Avalon

The Field of Avalon will be pure nostalgia, playing host to 80s girl band Bananarama, Glastonbury-formed 90s Brit-rockers Reef, featuring the electronic chilled sounds of Morcheeba and noughties favourites The Magic Numbers.

Jade Bird will also play her first Glastonbury slot in the area, where you can also find James Morrison, Frank Turner and Beans on Toast.

See their line-up poster here:

Silver Hayes

The area, which is known for its dance music and DJs, was the first to share its line-up. It includes acts such as Lady Leshurr, DJ Cartier and MJ Cole.

First up.. Silver Hayes kicks off with a mighty line up for 2019 pic.twitter.com/M31qa1EIjx — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) April 14, 2019

The BBC Music introducing stage includes the likes of Arlo Parks, Gus Harvey and Deep Deep water.

