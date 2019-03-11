The Prodigy's Keith Flint cause of death confirmed

According to reports, an inquest has heard how the late Prodigy frontman died in a "provisional medical cause of death".

The "provisional medical" cause of death of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has been confirmed.

Last week it was reported that the Firestarter singer was found dead, aged just 49 at his home in Dunmow, Essex on 4 March.

Now, according to PA, an inquest has heard that the iconic frontman died as a result of hanging.

In a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford on Monday, Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe revealed that Flint's provisional medical cause of death is hanging, saying: "Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious."

Ms Chaffe said this remains under investigation while toxicology reports are awaited.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest until 23 July for a full hearing.

Flint's prodigy bandmate Liam Howlett told fans last week the singer had died of suicide, telling fans on Twitter: "The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam".

The band - who are now comprised of Howlett and Maxim have since taken to social media thanking fans for their love and support during this difficult time.

Sharing a graffiti image of the icon, Howlett wrote: "Thankyou people for all the tributes , they have really touched us and kept us going this week ,, This one is @ellwoodleo , brick lane London Town Massive respect Liam H #theprodigy"

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/