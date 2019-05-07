Keith Flint tribute set at Glastonbury cancelled after “causing upset”

Keith Flint of The Prodigy performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on December 21, 2017 in London, England. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

The former Prodigy member has shared a post cancelling his planned DJ set for the late frontman in Shangri-La.

A tribute set for Keith Flint at Glastonbury 2019 has been cancelled.

The late Prodigy frontman was due to be honoured with a DJ set from his former bandmate Gizz Butt in the festival's popular area, Shangri-La, this year.

However, as The Metro reports, Butt has decided to pull out of The Keith Flint Appreciation Hour, due to the slot being seen "as an act of self promotion".

In a now deleted Facebook post, he wrote: "I’m sorry to say this but I’m going to pull out of DJ’ing the Keith Flint appreciation hour. People are seeing it as an act of self promotion and I never wanted that. Also it’s getting so big with the press and I don’t feel worthy of it."

See an image of his post below:

Gizz Butt cancels Keith Flint Glastonbury tribute as he doesn't want to cause "upset". Picture: Facebook / Gizz Butt

Going on to clarify his stance, the guitarist wrote: "Thank you for all the encouragement and the love. It’s amazing to see that amount of support. My reason for standing down isn’t anything to do with internet trolls though.

"It’s due to the reason that it’s messing with the heads of some people that are closest to Keith and it’s causing upset and I never intended for that to happen."

He continued: "I will do something for the benefit of mental health, but it won't be seen as capitalising on a tragic situation. It will be something else."

The Janus Stark rocker concluded: "Prodigy fans, you know what where I'm coming from with this statement. I'm sorry that I can't do this. You know I'd like to but I want to respect other people's emotions and wishes and for this reason I must stand down."

Keith Flint was tragically found dead on 4 March 2019 at age 49, after losing his life to suicide.

At hearing the news Gizz Butt took to his Facebook page, to write: "I'm so sorry for Keith's family, Liam, Maxim, Leeroy, John Fairs, Rob, Leon, Kieron, Sharky, all band members and crew past and present, all his friends, all The Prodigy fans."

See his post here:

I'm so sorry for Keith's family, Liam, Maxim, Leeroy, John Fairs, Rob, Leon, Kieron, Sharky, all band members and crew... Posted by Gizz Butt on Monday, 4 March 2019

The Firestarter singer's funeral took place on 29 May and fans were encouraged to line the streets of Bocking in Essex to "raise the roof" for the icon.

The Prodigy achieved their greatest success in 1997 with their album The Fat Of The Land.

The LP included two number 1 singles, Firestarter and Breathe and their other tracks included Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance) and the controversial Smack My Bitch Up.

In a statement after his death, the band announced that they had cancelled all future live shows and called Flint "our brother and best friend”.

The Prodigy's label XL Recordings have paid tribute to Keith by paintng the outside wall of their London HQ with a huge mural of Flint's face.

