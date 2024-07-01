Pearl Jam cancel more European shows due to illness

Pearl Jam have been forced to axe more dates due to a bug. Picture: Danny Clinch/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Alive rockers will no longer be playing their Berlin dates on 2nd and 3rd of July due to illness.

Pearl Jam have cancelled two more shows due to illness.

Eddie Vedder and co will no longer be playing Berlin on 2nd and 3rd of July, as they have "yet to recover" from illness.

A statement on X (formerly Twitter) read: "We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd in Berlin are cancelled. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

"Thank you for [your] continued understanding and support, it means the world."

In a typed-out statement, they said: "The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart-wrenching to have to disappoint you."

The news comes after the Alive rockers had already cancelled their London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig on Saturday 29th June due to band sickness.

Their last concert was at Manchester’s new arena, The Co-op Live Manchester on 25th June, where Vedder

Pearl Jam - Alive - Co-op Live Manchester, June 2024

Vedder has previously been forced to cancel shows due to vocal and throat damage.

In 2022, the the frontman's voice was marred by the "extreme circumstances" of their outdoor gig in France at a time when the hot weather had sparked a series of fires.

The grunge icons said in a lengthy statement shared on their social media channels at the time: "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.

"This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved.

"Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend….

"As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time…

"So very, very deeply sorry."

