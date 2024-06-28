Pearl Jam cancel London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show due to illness

Eddie Vedder onstage with Pearl Jam at Dublin's Marlay Park on 22nd June 2024. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

Saturday's show at Spurs' ground has been cancelled due to "illness in the band".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pearl Jam's huge show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday (29th June) has been cancelled due to "illness in the band".

While the statement doesn't mention him specifically, Eddie Vedder was struggling with his vocals at Tuesday's show in Manchester, where he claimed he'd caught a bug in Dublin earlier in the week.

The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been canceled due to illness in the band.



Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/mocdoxw5no — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 28, 2024

In a statement, the band announced: "The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been canceled due to illness in the band.

"This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.

"We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments."

The statement concludes by saying that tickets will be refunded at point of purchase".

Pearl Jam's 2024 summer tour dates are set to pick up again at the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday 2nd July.