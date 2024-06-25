Pearl Jam at Co-op Live Manchester: stage times, support, setlist, tickets & more

Pearl Jam make another stop on their Dark Matter 2024 tour. Picture: Danny Clinch/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Eddie Vedder and co bring their 2024 Dark Matter world tour to Manchester this week. Find out when you can expect them on stage and more.

Pearl Jam kicked off their Dark Matter 2024 World Tour year and now they're set to play the first of two UK dates this week.

After a triumphant set at Dublin's Marlay Park, Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Mike McCreedy and Matt Cameron head to Co-op Live Manchester on Tuesday 25th June.

The Alive rockers and their frontman are known for leaving it all out on the floor each time they perform, but when can we expect them to take to the stage and who will be their special guests?

Find out what you need to know about their performance at the new Manchester venue below.

Who's supporting Pearl Jam at Co-op Live Manchester?

Support for Pearl Jam in Manchester comes from The Murder Capital and The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft.

Richard Ashcroft is among the support for Pearl Jam's 2024 UK dates. Picture: Press

What are the stage times for Pearl Jam at Co-op Live Manchester?

Doors - 6.30pm

Start - 7.30 pm

Pearl Jam - 8.25pm*

*Exact stage times are still to be announced, but Pearl Jam's previous start times on their tour so far have ranged from 8.25 - 8.55pm. Keep your eyes peeled on Pearl Jam's socials, Co-op Live's socials and the Pearl Jam event page here for more information.

Know Before You Go to @pearljam tonight✨



Don't forget that travel is included on tram and shuttle buses for ticket holders🎉 pic.twitter.com/CpSiNHAnI9 — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) June 25, 2024

Can you still buy Pearl Jam tickets for Co-op Live Manchester?

There are still some tickets available to see Pearl Jam in Manchester. Visit Ticketmaster or pearljam.com/tour for more details.

What will Pearl Jam play on their setlist?

Given the tour is supporting the band's Dark Matter album, you can definitely expect its lead single and title track to get an outing. Other than that, you can certainly expect a career-spanning set from the grunge rockers, including the likes of Even Flow, Daughter, Black, Do the Revolution, Jeremy and Alive.

See their setlist from Dublin's Marlay Park on 22nd June 2024:

Release

Low Light

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Corduroy

Given to Fly

Scared of Fear

Eruption (Van Halen cover)

React, Respond

Wreckage

Wishlist

Even Flow

Dark Matter

Daughter

Jeremy

Upper Hand

Better Man

Black (dedicated to a young fan who passed away a few days earlier)

Porch

Encore

Keep Me in Your Heart (Warren Zevon cover) (Eddie solo; dedicated to Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O'Connor)

Not for You

Why Go

Do the Evolution

Setting Sun

Alive

Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

How to get to the Co-op Live Manchester:

The postcode for Co-Op Live Manchester is M11 3DU.

You can get to the venue on foot, by train, tram, bus, bike, taxi and shuttle bus.

Visit Co-op Live's Getting Here page for more details.

Car parking can be booked here.

Listen to the title track from the band's Dark Matter album below:

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (Official Visualizer)

Pearl Jam's 2024 Dark Matter UK & Ireland dates:

22nd June 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park

25th June 2024 – Manchester, England, Co-Op Live

29th June 2024 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Visit pearljam.com/tour for more their full list of dates and info on how to buy tickets.