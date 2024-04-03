Eddie Vedder: Pearl Jam may only have "one or two" good records left

By Radio X

The Alive Rocker has spoken about the band's longevity and the importance of living in the present.

Eddie Vedder thinks Pearl Jam have “one or two” good records left in them.

The Alive rockers will release their 12th studio album, Dark Matter next month and the 59-year-old singer’s drive to keep following his “passion” is only strengthened as he gets older, particularly because he appreciates he is still around to enjoy the opportunities that some of his peers aren’t.

He told MOJO magazine: “The older you get the better you are at living in the present.

“The understanding you have less time is the biggest number in the quotient. The goal is to keep making music.

“It’s your passion, your special purpose.

“[At this stage] you lean on the relationships with the people who are still around. It really hits you when you are in a situation where that person would be there. And you’re sad for them that they’re not.

“But it makes you realise you gotta be healthy. You want to be around for your kids. You want to make good records.

“And we might have one or two left.”

Meanwhile, Vedder and co are set to embark on UK & Irish dates this summer to support their latest release.

The grunge rockers, who are completed by Jeff Ament, Mike McCreedy and Matt Cameron will kick off their dates in Vancouver on 4th May, before heading to Europe where they will play the likes of Manchester Co-op Live and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Support on their UK & Ireland shows come from The Murder Capital and Richard Ashcroft.

See Pearl Jam's 2024 Dark Matter UK & Ireland dates:

22nd June 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park

25th June 2024 – Manchester, England, Co-Op Live

29th June 2024 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Visit pearljam.com for more their full list of dates and info on how to buy tickets.

The Even Flow rockers last visited this side of the pond when they played two consecutive headline dates at BST Hyde Park 2022 and ended their string of gigs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.