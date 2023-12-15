Patti Smith breaks silence after hospitalisation: "Grateful to have had such care"

Patti Smith has thanked the Italian hospital who cared for her. Picture: 1. Per Ole Hagen/Redferns 2. Twitter/thisispattismith

The punk icon has shared a message on social media, after she had to cancel Italian dates this week.

Patti Smith has shared a health update after having to be hospitalised earlier this week.

The punk poet was set to perform at Bologna’s Duse Theatre on Tuesday (12th December) when she was rushed to the Italian city's Maggiore hospital.

At the time it was reported that her gig would be cancelled due to a "sudden illness," but it was later confirmed the artist was discharged and "in good health".

Now, taking to Instagram, the 76-year-old legend shared a post of herself with the staff at the hospital apologising for having to cancel her dates and thanking the medical team for their care.

"This is thanking all at the hospital for their help and guidance, " began the Because The Night icon. "I am so sorry that we had to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice. I will return to fulfill my happy obligations.

"This is also to thank all the medical teams globally, who attend to the people’s needs, especially those altruistically serving under fire, all healers, physicians, nurses, attendants."

The Gloria singer continued: "Also I want to thank everyone for sending messages of love and concern. I am resting, as the doctor ordered, grateful to have had such care, though being painfully aware that many are not so fortunate."

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Patti Smith also urged her followers to donate to Doctors Without Borders also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, "an international, independent medical humanitarian organisation".

They explain on their website: "We provide medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare. Our teams are made up of tens of thousands of health professionals, logistic and administrative staff - most of them hired locally. Our actions are guided by medical ethics and the principles of impartiality, independence and neutrality."

Patti Smith is currently scheduled to finish her year with gigs first at The Salt Shed in Chicago on 27th December, before playing two concerts at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel on 29th and 30th December, the second of which takes place on her birthday

Next year will see her return to this side of the pond to play two shows at Dublin's famous Vicar Street on 27th and 28th June.