The Rolling Stones tease Sweet Sounds Of Heaven with Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder

The Rolling Stones preview their collab with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. Picture: 1. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images 3. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary band have previewed their collaboration with the icons, which will feature on their Hackney Diamonds app.

The Rolling Stones have shared a teaser to their new track Sweet Sounds Of Heaven.

The song, which features Lady Gaga and the legendary Steve Wonder, is the next take to come from the band's forthcoming Hackney Diamonds album, which is released on 20th October.

Listen to a snippet of the soulful track below.

Sweet Sounds Of Heaven

With @ladygaga & Stevie Wonder

Falling down to this earth 5pm BST September 28

Pre-save/pre-add: https://t.co/f1Odn2p9Wm pic.twitter.com/OyO6ZvwAkP — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 25, 2023

The snippet comes after the band shared the details of their 24th British studio album and the official video to their Angry single, which you can watch below.

The Rolling Stones - Angry (Official Video)

Beatles legend Paul McCartney plays bass on Bite My Head Off, while Sir Elton John features on piano on Get Close and Live By The Sword. The recording was started around Christmas and the sessions were finished by Valentine's Day, the star revealed.

"I don't want to be big-headed but we wouldn't have put this album out if we hadn't really liked it," Sir Mick told the assembled crowd.

"We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves. We are quite pleased with it, we are not big-headed about it, but we hope you all like it."

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds track listing

Angry Get Close Depending On You Bite My Head Off Whole Wide World Dreamy Skies Mess It Up Live By The Sword Driving Me Too Hard Tell Me Straight Sweet Sounds Of Heaven Rolling Stone Blues

Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds artwork. Picture: Press

Hackney Diamonds is set for release on 20th October.

