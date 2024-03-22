Motörhead frontman Lemmy's ashes to be housed in iconic locations in Nottingham, L.A. and Bloodstock festival

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Motörhead frontman's ashes will be sent to the likes of his favourite LA watering hole Rainbow Bar and Grill.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lemmy's ashes are set to be "enshrined" in separate locations in the likes of his hometown and his favourite L.A boozer, among other notable locations significant to the rocker.

The late Motörhead frontman died on 26th December 2015, aged 70, and his ashes are continuing to bless his friends and fans across the Atlantic.

Back in 2021, it was reported that Lemmy's ashes were placed in bullet casings and gifted to some of his closest friends.

Now it has been revealed that some of the Ace Of Spades singer's remains will be housed at Nottingham venue Rock City, the Derbyshire-based metal festival Bloodstock as well as his favourite West Hollywood watering hole Rainbow Bar and Grill.

The project has been led by Bloodstock festival and has seen them commission a bust of the legendary rocker which will incorporate some of his ashes. Fans will be able to view the installation at this year's instalment of the festival, which takes place between 8th - 11th August.

Motörhead’s manager, Todd Singerman, shared a statement, which read: “Bloodstock has always been a special place for Motörhead and for Lemmy. The people and the energy matched Lemmy’s values perfectly. This is definitely a fitting honour in the continuing series of enshrinements of Lemmy’s ashes in his most loved places”.

As well as the famous venue and festival, Lemmy's remains will also be sent to Rainbow Bar and Grill, where his ashes will be enshrined in a ceremony, which takes place on Friday 19th April at 9pm.

The bar announced on Instagram: "Please join us as we enshrine Lemmy’s ashes at the Rainbow Bar and Grill. We also invite you to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motorhead with the unveiling of brand new Motorhead Whiskey."

The bar previously paid tribute to the rocker in 2016, dedicating its patio to Lemmy and renaming it the "Lemmy Lounge," where a life-sized bronze statue of the Overkill rocker also features.

Lemmy's ashes have also been used to create tattoos for the band's tour manager and production assistant and were also scattered at the Wacken Open Air Festival in northern Germany where the band played many times over the years.