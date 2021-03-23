Lemmy's ashes have been placed in bullets and given to his closest friends

By Jenny Mensah

A close friend of the late Motörhead frontman, Riki Rachtman, has shared an image of the bullet which brought him to tears.

Lemmy's ashes have been placed inside bullets and gifted to his closest friends.

The iconic Motörhead frontman sadly passed away on 28 December, age 70, from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure.

Now, over five years on from his passing, a friend of the Ace of Spades rocker has revealed one of his last wishes.

Taking to Twitter Riki Rachtman - the former host of MTV show Headbangers Ball - wrote: "Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead ".

Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead pic.twitter.com/gnI9aWe4iU — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) March 22, 2021

Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister was celebrated all over the world following his death, with tributes and a specially televised memorial service, which included eulogy from Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

In his tribute, Grohl recalled the first time he met the icon, and reflected on how he was touched when he shared his condolences on the loss of his "friend" Kurt Cobain, who had just taken his own life.

And Lemmy's impact on the Foos rocker still remains today as the Grohl revealed how he was the inspiration behind one of their latest tracks.

"The song started out with this country swing to it, but then we decided for something a bit more aggressive, and it turned into these chunky riffs," he told OK USA.

"I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he's been to me."

