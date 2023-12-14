The 10 greatest Classic Rock bassists

Classic bassists: John Deacon of Queen, John Entwistle of The Who and Lemmy from Motörhead. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Radio X takes a look at some of Classic Rock's greatest four-string heroes...

By Radio X

The bass player - are they the unsung heroes of the band line-up? Every great act needs a solid rhythm section to build a foundation on, and the bassist provides the rhythmic backbone that anchors the music.

While the lead guitar player is out there throwing shapes, and the singer is connecting with the audience, some of the greatest musicians in rock have been four-string heroes.

Here are some of the greatest examples...