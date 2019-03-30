What is the worst band name of all time?
Or are they actually clever, witty titles for some of the coolest acts around? Only YOU can decide!
Dave Grohl claims that Foo Fighters is a terrible band name. But is it really that bad? There are many, many other examples that are far, far worse.
Arctic Monkeys
One of the best bands of the last decade. But that name is a clunker. And there's no such thing as an arctic monkey! (As far as we are aware).
The Beatles
It's a tortuous pun on the classic 50s band name The Crickets and the idea of "beat" music. Still, it's better than "The Silver Beatles", which was on the cards.
Green Day
True story: a member of the our staff once told a friend they were going to see Green Day. The friend thought they were talking about an environmental fair, not a raucous night of punk pop. Enough said.
Babyshambles
We assume this is a pun on Babycham, the supremely naff sparkling wine, popular in the 80s. It is also a terrible name.
The Presidents Of The United States Of America
Little did they know, THE INTERNET was around the corner and their name would be nigh on impossible to Google without finding out about George Washington and Ronald Reagan. See also 'A', below.
Electronic
Two of the greatest musicians of the 1980s: Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr. Together, they came up with this snoozer of a band name.
Limp Bizkit
As part of our Facebook bants, Mark Phillips suggested Fred Durst and his bunch of lads and their very nu-metal misspelt name. It probably means something rude, but we can't lower ourselves to think about it.
Puddle Of Mudd
Ashley Trew suggested this on Facebook. While they're not the greatest act in musical history, they could have saddled themselves with a more exciting name than something that evokes a damp Glastonbury. And spelt it correctly, too.
The Pigeon Detectives
The band claimed that they were named after a French TV cartoon from the 1970s, but despite several minutes of Googling, We cannot find any evidence of such a programme. So, to summarise: it's rubbish.
The Cardigans
Not quite the sexiest item of clothing ever invented, we think.
Hoobastank
What does it even MEAN? Answers on a postcard, please.
The The
Post-modern joke, or merely irritating? YOU DECIDE. Still, Infected is a great tune.
Hootie And The Blowfish
The very name sums up an image of Chandler from Friends holding a Budweiser in the air at a very 1990s house party.
'A'
Brit-rock stars in the early 2000s, they released an excellent album called Hi-Fi Serious that included bangers like Old Folks and Nothing. Can you Google their name? No you can’t.