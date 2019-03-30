What is the worst band name of all time?

Or are they actually clever, witty titles for some of the coolest acts around? Only YOU can decide!

Dave Grohl claims that Foo Fighters is a terrible band name. But is it really that bad? There are many, many other examples that are far, far worse.

Arctic Monkeys One of the best bands of the last decade. But that name is a clunker. And there's no such thing as an arctic monkey! (As far as we are aware). Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not album cover. Picture: Amazon/Press

The Beatles It's a tortuous pun on the classic 50s band name The Crickets and the idea of "beat" music. Still, it's better than "The Silver Beatles", which was on the cards. The Beatles - Help! album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

Green Day True story: a member of the our staff once told a friend they were going to see Green Day. The friend thought they were talking about an environmental fair, not a raucous night of punk pop. Enough said. Green Day - Dookie album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

Babyshambles We assume this is a pun on Babycham, the supremely naff sparkling wine, popular in the 80s. It is also a terrible name. Babyshambles - Down In Albion album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

The Presidents Of The United States Of America Little did they know, THE INTERNET was around the corner and their name would be nigh on impossible to Google without finding out about George Washington and Ronald Reagan. See also 'A', below. The Presidents Of The United States Of America album cover artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

Electronic Two of the greatest musicians of the 1980s: Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr. Together, they came up with this snoozer of a band name. Electronic debut album cover. Picture: Amazon/Press

Limp Bizkit As part of our Facebook bants, Mark Phillips suggested Fred Durst and his bunch of lads and their very nu-metal misspelt name. It probably means something rude, but we can't lower ourselves to think about it. Limp Bizkit - Chocolate Starfish album cover artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

Puddle Of Mudd Ashley Trew suggested this on Facebook. While they're not the greatest act in musical history, they could have saddled themselves with a more exciting name than something that evokes a damp Glastonbury. And spelt it correctly, too. Puddle Of Mudd - Come Clean artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

The Pigeon Detectives The band claimed that they were named after a French TV cartoon from the 1970s, but despite several minutes of Googling, We cannot find any evidence of such a programme. So, to summarise: it's rubbish. The Pigeon Detectives - Wait For Me album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

The Cardigans Not quite the sexiest item of clothing ever invented, we think. The Cardigans - Gran Turismo album artwork. Picture: Press/Amazon

Hoobastank What does it even MEAN? Answers on a postcard, please. Hoobastank debut album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

The The Post-modern joke, or merely irritating? YOU DECIDE. Still, Infected is a great tune. The The - Infected album cover. Picture: Amazon/Press

Hootie And The Blowfish The very name sums up an image of Chandler from Friends holding a Budweiser in the air at a very 1990s house party. Hootie And The Blowfish - Fairweather Johnson album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press