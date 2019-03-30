What is the worst band name of all time?

30 March 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 18:01

Limp Bizkit in 1997
Limp Bizkit in 1997. Picture: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images

Dave Grohl claims that Foo Fighters is a terrible band name. But is it really that bad? There are many, many other examples that are far, far worse.

  1. Arctic Monkeys

    One of the best bands of the last decade. But that name is a clunker. And there's no such thing as an arctic monkey! (As far as we are aware).

    Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not album cover
    Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not album cover. Picture: Amazon/Press

  2. The Beatles

    It's a tortuous pun on the classic 50s band name The Crickets and the idea of "beat" music. Still, it's better than "The Silver Beatles", which was on the cards.

    The Beatles - Help! album artwork
    The Beatles - Help! album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  3. Green Day

    True story: a member of the our staff once told a friend they were going to see Green Day. The friend thought they were talking about an environmental fair, not a raucous night of punk pop. Enough said.

    Green Day - Dookie album artwork
    Green Day - Dookie album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  4. Babyshambles

    We assume this is a pun on Babycham, the supremely naff sparkling wine, popular in the 80s. It is also a terrible name.

    Babyshambles - Down In Albion album artwork
    Babyshambles - Down In Albion album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  5. The Presidents Of The United States Of America

    Little did they know, THE INTERNET was around the corner and their name would be nigh on impossible to Google without finding out about George Washington and Ronald Reagan. See also 'A', below.

    The Presidents Of The United States Of America album cover artwork
    The Presidents Of The United States Of America album cover artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  6. Electronic

    Two of the greatest musicians of the 1980s: Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr. Together, they came up with this snoozer of a band name.

    Electronic debut album cover
    Electronic debut album cover. Picture: Amazon/Press

  7. Limp Bizkit

    As part of our Facebook bants, Mark Phillips suggested Fred Durst and his bunch of lads and their very nu-metal misspelt name. It probably means something rude, but we can't lower ourselves to think about it.

    Limp Bizkit - Chocolate Starfish album cover artwork
    Limp Bizkit - Chocolate Starfish album cover artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  8. Puddle Of Mudd

    Ashley Trew suggested this on Facebook. While they're not the greatest act in musical history, they could have saddled themselves with a more exciting name than something that evokes a damp Glastonbury. And spelt it correctly, too.

    Puddle Of Mudd - Come Clean artwork
    Puddle Of Mudd - Come Clean artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  9. The Pigeon Detectives

    The band claimed that they were named after a French TV cartoon from the 1970s, but despite several minutes of Googling, We cannot find any evidence of such a programme. So, to summarise: it's rubbish.

    The Pigeon Detectives - Wait For Me album artwork
    The Pigeon Detectives - Wait For Me album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  10. The Cardigans

    Not quite the sexiest item of clothing ever invented, we think.

    The Cardigans - Gran Turismo album artwork
    The Cardigans - Gran Turismo album artwork. Picture: Press/Amazon

  11. Hoobastank

    What does it even MEAN? Answers on a postcard, please.

    Hoobastank debut album artwork
    Hoobastank debut album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  12. The The

    Post-modern joke, or merely irritating? YOU DECIDE. Still, Infected is a great tune.

    The The - Infected album cover
    The The - Infected album cover. Picture: Amazon/Press

  13. Hootie And The Blowfish

    The very name sums up an image of Chandler from Friends holding a Budweiser in the air at a very 1990s house party.

    Hootie And The Blowfish - Fairweather Johnson album artwork
    Hootie And The Blowfish - Fairweather Johnson album artwork. Picture: Amazon/Press

  14. 'A'

    Brit-rock stars in the early 2000s, they released an excellent album called Hi-Fi Serious that included bangers like Old Folks and Nothing. Can you Google their name? No you can’t.

    'A' - Hi-Fi Serious
    'A' - Hi-Fi Serious. Picture: Discogs/Press

